Pooja Hedge glams up Ganga aarti in ivory silk floral kurta, chiffon dupatta

With a plethora of movies lined up actor Pooja Hedge's kitty, from Most Eligible Bachelor that is slated to release in theatres on October 15 to Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28 and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, the diva thought it was time to express her gratitude to God and seek divine blessings. In lieu of the same, Pooja flew down to Varanasi recently to attend the Ganga aarti but it was her captivating look in ethnic fashion that hooked us.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a slew of pictures and videos that gave a glimpse of her drop dead gorgeous style. The pictures and videos featured her in an ivory silk floral kurta and chiffon dupatta and we can't wait to recreate the Indian look during the upcoming festivities as we celebrate from home.

The ivory silk kurta sported hand painted banana trees in green and pink all over and came with a Chinese collar that ended in a buttoned down look. Pooja teamed it with a pair of white cotton satin palazzo pants and layered her look with a chiffon dupatta, enhanced with hand embroidered copper gota.

Pooja Hedge in Varanasi(Instagram/hegdepooja)

Completing her attire with a pair of bling white juttis from Fizzy goblet, Pooja accessorised her look with finger rings, a delicate pendant and a pair of silver jhumkis accented with green beads to seal the ethnic deal. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature side-parted hairstyle, Pooja pulled them back into a low bun during the aarti and added a pink face mask to her look.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows. Pooja was also seen enjoying the famed paan of Banaras.

Pooja Hedge in Varanasi(Instagram/hegdepooja)

She captioned the pictures, “Seeking blessings for the back to back releases coming up and expressing my gratitude to Goddess Ganga and Lord Shiva for all they’ve given me so far. What a beautiful aarti it was (sic).”

Pooja added, “Side note- Finally can sing “Khaike Paan Banaras wala” with full conviction The 3rd picture is proof (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian apparel and clothing brand Picchika by Urvashi Sethi that boasts of hand painted botanicals by the fine craftsmen of Jaipur. The banana tree kurta originally costs ₹17,500 on the designer website.

Pooja Hedge's ivory silk kurti from Picchika(picchika.in)

Pooja Hedge was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Vidya.

