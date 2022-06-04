Pooja Hegde in a chic crochet swimsuit is 'mentally enjoying a sorbet on white sandy beach': Check out photos

When we think about summers, a few things that come to our mind are breezy summer dresses, pastel shades, bikinis, white sand beaches, cooling drinks and delicious sorbets. And it seems actor Pooja Hegde also believes the same. The star took to Instagram recently to drop unseen throwback pictures from her Maldives holiday that showed her gorging on sorbet by the sea dressed in a stunning swimsuit. The star revealed her current state of mind in the caption of her glamorous post and made us crave a beach holiday. Scroll ahead to check out Pooja's post. Fair warning: You may want to go on a holiday to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

On Friday, Pooja shared throwback pictures from the Maldives holiday she went on last year. The photos showed her dressed in a swimsuit, teamed with a straw hat and funky accessories, and eating sorbet out of a glass. The star captioned the post, "Mentally having a sorbet on a white sandy beach #throwback." Keep scrolling to see Pooja's clicks from the beach vacation. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde proves she is the queen of effortless airport dressing in sleeveless summer dress worth ₹22k: See pics)

Meanwhile, Pooja made a strong case for crochet outfits with her beach-ready look in the blue swimsuit. It comes in a bright blue hue and features knit details, a plunging V neckline, a fitted silhouette and straps to hold the ensemble together.

Pooja accessorised her swimsuit with a beige straw hat featuring contrast black lining, a sleek gold bracelet adorned with pretty charms, statement stacked rings on both hands, and gold-accented marble cloud-shaped earrings with raindrop tassels. In the end, Pooja chose open tresses, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde is all about that 'glitter and glam' in gold mini dress for new pics)

Last year in December, Pooja had posted pictures of herself wearing the same swimsuit while chilling in the Maldives. The photos showed the star lounging at the beach and flashing her pretty smile for the camera. She captioned the post, "Serial Laugher." Check out the clicks below.

What do you think of her beach look?

