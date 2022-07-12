Pooja Hegde in bikini and see-through shirt gets some Vitamin D after taking a dip in the sea: Check out photos

Actor Pooja Hegde is a wanderlust-stricken soul. Don't believe us? Take a look at her Instagram timeline, and you will know that the star never misses a chance to go on a vacation whenever she has free time. Even now, Pooja is visiting Bangkok, Thailand, and is constantly posting snippets from her time there. Today, she took to her social media page to post a photo of herself chilling by the sea in a bikini and see-through shirt set and getting some Vitamin D.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Pooja posted pictures of herself posing on a seaside wooden deck after taking a dip in the sea, with a backdrop of pristine blue water, cloudy blue sky and a gorgeous sunrise. The Beast star captioned her post, "Time to escape." Though the star is in Thailand currently, she did not mention if the images are from there or a throwback post. Keep scrolling to look at Pooja's beach look in the photos. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde's ₹40k gold saree is wedding fashion pick your closet is missing)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Hegde slipped into a white halter neck bikini top for the seaside photoshoot. It comes with spaghetti straps and a fabric tie detail on the back. The actor teamed it with matching white bikini bottoms featuring a low-rise waistline and high leg cut-outs.

A yellow wrapover yellow shirt with a see-through baggy silhouette and long sleeves completed the beach outfit. In the end, Pooja chose minimal jewellery, including gold shell-adorned earrings, wet and messy open hairdo, nude lip shade, and a bare face to round off the styling of her beach look.

(Also Read: Pooja Hegde proves she is the queen of airport dressing in ₹22k summer dress)

After Pooja posted the pictures on her Instagram page, they garnered several likes and comments in a few hours. Several netizens dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. One user wrote, "Damn it's hot." Another commented. "Breathtaking."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of her bach look?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde has Rohit Shetty's upcoming Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, in the pipeline. Pooja will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Puri Jagannadh's next Jana Gana Mana.