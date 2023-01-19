Pooja Hegde kickstarts Thursday in an all-black ensemble, slays fashion goals

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor is always on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it slaying a casual look in style or showing us how to deck up in a formal pantsuit with a twist, or making festive evenings brighter with pictures of herself in ethnic ensembles, Pooja knows how to walk right into the hearts of her fashion-loving fans with her sartorial sense of fashion. Pooja ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every post that she makes on her social media profiles. The actor's fashion mantra is short, crisp and simple – she loves to blend style, comfort and a whole lot of personalised sass in her looks.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde deck up in bright colours for Cirkus promotions

Pooja, on Thursday, drove our midweek blues far away as she got photographed in Bandra, looking stunning as ever. The actor stepped out of home in the morning to tick off professional duties in a dubbing studio in Bandra. Pooja got photographed by the paparazzi and posed for the pictures patiently while looking stunning. Pooja, for the middle of the week, chose an all-black ensemble and slayed fashion goals yet again for us. The actor decked up in a black cropped top with long sleeves, and a plunging neckline. The top hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Showing off her midriff, the actor teamed her top with a pair of black satin comfy joggers, and gave more casual vibes to her look. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Pooja posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and brown comfy flip flops. She carried a black bag in her one hand, as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. Pooja wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part and decked up in minimal makeup to complement her casual look for the day. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Pooja looked gorgeous as ever.

