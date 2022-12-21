Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde deck up in bright colours for Cirkus promotions

Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming film Cirkus. A period comedy film based on William Shakespeare’s play the Comedy of Errors, Cirkus has been directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde are slated to share the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the film. In a dramatic appearance, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film. The film is set for a theatrical release on December 23. The cast of the film has started the promotions in full swing. Ranveer, Pooja and Rohit Shetty reached Mithibai College in Juhu, Mumbai, a day back, to promote the film, and urge everyone to watch.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others' moodboard in bright ensembles

Ranveer’s promotion diaries are our recent fashion favourite. The actor is known for his sartorial sense of fashion, and for slaying fashion goals every time he decks up in an ensemble. Ranveer’s looks are loved and adored by his fans and with each look, the actor manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. A day back, Ranveer splashed a range of colours as she picked a multicoloured shirt and teamed it with a pastel blue pair of trousers as he posed for the cameras. The shirt featured vertical stripes in shades of red, blue, ivory white, yellow, green and pink. In pastel blue formal trousers, Ranveer completed his look with tinted shades featuring vintage white square frames and a red beret cap. In white sneakers, he rounded off his look for the day.

Ranveer posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, slayed another casual look as she picked a co-ord set to tick off promotion duties. The actor looked gorgeous as ever in a blue checkered corset cropped top with a plunging neckline. She further layered it with a blazer of the same print. In high-waisted blue denims, Pooja aced the look. In ivory white sneakers, golden hoop earrings and a diamond finger ring, Pooja accessorised her look for the day. In open tresses, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, she gave fashion police a run for money.

Pooja looked pretty in this ensemble.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.