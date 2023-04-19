Pooja Hegde's cute red blouse and skirt set is the perfect romantic summer date outfit you need. All pics inside

Actor Pooja Hegde is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Pooja has been promoting the movie with the entire star cast and makers. And for each promotional schedule, she has served a sartorial win. The same goes for her latest look in an all-red ensemble featuring a cute blouse and mini skirt set. Keep scrolling to check it out.

Pooja Hegde's cute photoshoot in a romantic summer-date outfit

Pooja Hegde's cute red blouse and skirt set is the perfect romantic summer date outfit. (Instagram)

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent photoshoot with the caption, "La Vie en rose...[rose emojis]." The images show the star lounging on a couch, dressed in a ravishing all-red outfit by Magda Butrym. Her mini skirt and blouse set is perfect for a romantic summer date with your partner. You can jazz it up by adding a touch of bold red lip colour, pink tint on the cheeks, gold-toned jewellery, and a messy updo. See the pictures below to find out how Pooja styled the ensemble.

Pooja's all-red look comes with an off-the-shoulder blouse featuring flower-shaped applique embellishments on the shoulder straps, a square neckline highlighting her decolletage, cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.

Pooja paired the cropped top with a matching red skirt featuring a high-rise waist, an exaggerated floral-shaped embellishment on the side, a mini-length hemline, and a bodycon fitting.

Pooja accessorised the outfit with embellished red pumps, statement gold rings, and double-hoop earrings. Lastly, Pooja chose open wavy locks, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on April 21. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman's production banner, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.

