Pooja Hegde’s pastel pink summer dress is the ultimate TGIF mood

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to formal attires to ethnic ensembles to slay festive evenings, Pooja’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself decked up in stunning outfits. Pooja believes in keeping it minimal and stylish, with a touch of her personalised sass. Pooja’s Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo, which are used as reference by fashion lovers. With each post from her fashion photoshoots, Pooja ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Pooja is also often spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, being at her fashionable best. The actor stepped out on Friday to tick off professional duties, and was photographed in front of a dubbing studio in Bandra. The actor stepped outside and gave us major Friday fashion inspo – easy breezy enough to match the weather of the city, and also walk into the weekend mood in style. The actor posed for the pictures happily in her stunning ensemble. Pooja, for the Friday duties, decked up in a pastel pink short summer dress as she looked every bit stunning in it. Pooja's slip dress came with perforated details near the midriff and the waist. The pastel pink dress featured zari details at the thighs. In pastel pink flip flops, Pooja perfectly accessorised her look for the day.

Pooja smiled for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades and diamond finger rings on her right hand. She held her phone in one hand and smiled with all her heart for the cameras. Pooja wore her tresses open in straight locks with a side part as she posed for the pictures. In minimal makeup, Pooja aced the casual look. The actor decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, and gave fashion police a run for money.

