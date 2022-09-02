Pooja Hegde paints Instagram yellow in festive sharara set. See what she wore

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Pooja’s fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher with glimpses of her looks from recent fashion photoshoots. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or the six yards of grace, Pooja can make any outfit look good by decking up in them. Pooja recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style and shared a few snippets from the celebrations and her OOTD on her Instagram profile.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde is a 'whole vibe' in crop top, denim shorts with mismatched sneakers

A day back, Pooja shared a set of pictures of herself embracing the festive season in a stunning ensemble. Pooja celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style in a yellow sharara set as she posed for the outdoor photoshoot. Pooja played muse to fashion designer Archana Jaju and picked the ethnic ensemble from the shelves of the designer. Pooja decked up in a bright yellow short kurta that came intricately embroidered in yellow resham threads all throughout. She further teamed her kurta with a pair of yellow sharara with yellow thread embroidery and silver thread embroidery at the ankles. Pooja added more festive vibes to her look with a yellow silk dupatta with embroidery work in yellow threads and zari work at the borders. “Festive times,” Pooja accompanied her pictures with these words.Take a look at her pictures here:

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in golden jhumkas. The actor, styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Pooja looked festival-ready.