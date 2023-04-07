Pooja Hegde is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a diva with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual looks to showing us how to deck up perfectly for a festive occasion, to slaying formal looks in power suits, Pooja can do it all. The actor keeps her Instagram family updated with glimpses from her fashion photoshoot as well. Pooja's fashion mantra is simple and effective – she believes in keeping it chic and stylish, all the while making sure that it is comfortable to wear. Pooja ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture that she shares on her Instagram profile.

Pooja Hegde ticks off Friday duties in comfy casuals(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja, on Friday, started her day on a fashion high. The actor got photographed in Bandra as she stepped out of a dubbing studio. Pooja started her Friday ticking off professional duties in a dubbing studio as she got clicked by the paparazzi standing outside. Pooja embraced the summer in Mumbai in a stunning casual ensemble and kept it chic and comfortable. The actor posed patiently for the cameras outside the dubbing studio in a white sleeveless T-shirt featuring a closed neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of monochrome gym tights. Pooja posed for smiled with all her heart for the cameras and gave us major summer fashion goals to refer to.

Pooja posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades, a pair of comfy white flip flops and a red and black bag on her one shoulder. Pooja wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look for the day. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Pooja aced the casual Friday look to perfection.

