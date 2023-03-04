Pooja Hegde, Uorfi Javed and Mandira Bedi serve sizzling glam in jaw-dropping outfits at an event. All pics here

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend renowned designer Gaurav Gupta's store launch event. The guest list included Pooja Hegde, Arjun Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Mandira Bedi, Pratiek Babbar, and several other stars. The paparazzi clicked them arriving in style, dressed in stylish and signature outfits designed by Gaurav Gupta himself. Pooja, Mandira and Uorfi's outfits especially stole the show. While Pooja and Uorfi chose ivory and beige-coloured coordinated sets, Mandira wore a grey floor-sweeping gown. Keep scrolling to see Pooja, Uorfi and Mandira's pictures and to read our download on their glamorous avatars.

Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi and Uorfi Javed bring the glam to Gaurav Gupta's event

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde stuns in an ivory embellished ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde slipped into an ivory-coordinated ensemble by designer Gaurav Gupta to attend his store launch event. She wore a cropped blouse featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with floor-sweeping ruffled sleeves, midriff-baring hem, backless details, and embellished shimmering silver sequins. A matching embellished bodycon skirt with a risqué thigh-high slit, stilettos with killer high heels, a messy low bun, smoky eyes, glossy nude lips, and dewy makeup gave the finishing touch.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi wears a Gaurav Gupta gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mandira Bedi attended the event in a signature Gaurav Gupta creation which comes in a slate grey shade. The gown features a one-shoulder neckline, a full frontal cut-out displaying her décolletage and midriff, a flowy sleeve, abstract embellishments, a floor-grazing hem, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She rounded it off with block heels, smoky eye shadow, a sleek watch, a black clutch, dangling earrings, a side-parted hairdo, and berry-toned lip shade.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed wears a coordinated outfit to Gaurav Gupta's store launch. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed attended the Gaurav Gupta store launch event in a jaw-dropping ensemble. She chose a bralette and skirt set decorated in shimmering silver diamantes. While the strapless top has a sweetheart neckline, midriff-baring hem and a fitted bust, the structured skirt features a low-rise waist, a side thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping train at the back. Lastly, high heels, an OTT necklace, and a quirky open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

