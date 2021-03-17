Precise & palate-cleansing prêt

Reconciling precision and exactitude with artistic flair - designers on Day 1 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion week redefined sustainability, explored the idea of safari luxe and dabbled in delectable confectionary chic. The highpoint of the day was FDCI’s Emerging Talent - Bloni by Akshat Bansal, who extrapolated the technique of tie-dye with a cornucopia of fabrics sourced globally. Blending textiles and redefining sustainability by toying with cutting edge technologies, he not only churned out a flurry of eco-conscious pieces, but also rooted for Indian artisans.

A model in a pastel embellished creation from Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

If Bloni was all about of-the-moment techno glam-leisure, Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini made us long for those decadent cocktail hours. Pastel hued ensembles kissed with pearl embellishments and an interplay of lace and tulle sparked a blow-me-away whimsy. Wearable and chic - the line-up featured an array of well cut pantsuits and ethereal floral ball gowns for post pandemic partying.

A model in an ensemble from S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil’s #SNSafari (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Since most of us have spent our last year in our apartments hanging loose in our comfy tracksuits, S&N by Shantanu and Nikhil’s line, titled #SNSafari was a much needed visual treat inspiring one to dress up and head to a luxe-lit resort. This breathtakingly realised outing drew inspiration by millennials on the move. Superimpose earthy tones with edgy silhouettes and you’ve got a winner.

A model in a vibrant creation by Pankaj & Nidhi (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)

Trust Pankaj & Nidhi to seduce us with their playful take on geometric prints realised in rainbow hues. It was hard not to fall in love with the label’s flowing maxi and mini dresses. Mumbai based Arpita Mehta rewrote a new lexicon on bohemian chic with her refreshing take on florals and abstract prints

Also, worth mentioning are the bright and talented GenNext designers Rahul Dasgupta and Wajahat Rather. If Dasgupta’s menswear evoked instant desirability, Rather’s .label ‘Raffughar was inspired by the work of the famed darners of Kashmir, whose skills resonated in this evocative outing.

Quite a thrilling start to a seasonless, phygital showcase which has united Indian fashion like never before!

