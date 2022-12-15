Pre-wedding skincare: Tips to prep your skin before your wedding

Wedding day is one of the most important events of everyone's life. Everyone is looking at you on this important day. And you merit gorgeous, flawless skin. But getting there will require extra work and caution, just like with all excellent things. After all, for bridal skin care, you must go above and beyond your normal skincare regimen. A wedding is not only a celebration of what the loved one holds for their partner but also a reflection of self-love. To love another comes with the innate realisation that one is worthy of being loved. Name a better way to show yourself affection than indulging in clean skincare. Great makeup can help, but the natural bridal glow is what really makes a difference and makes the photographer’s job so much easier. (Also read: Wedding season glow: Experts suggest these skincare regimes for a brighter glow )

If you desire to be a showstopper bride and want all eyes on you and unlimited, genuine compliments on your special day then swear by this layering guide suggested by Queenie Singh, Former Miss India, Beauty Model, Columnist, Practitioner and Founder of BiE, Beauty in Everything, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Trust in a good cleanser

Spend not more than 20 seconds on cleansing your face. Investing in a cleanser that doesn’t strip your skin of its natural oils is key.

Time for face wash

Following your cleanser up with a face wash is called double cleansing - a recently discovered skin secret. Pick a face wash suitable for all skin types which is not too harsh but removes grime and dirt effectively.

Masking is a must

Different masks serve different functions. Masking minimises the appearance of skin pores, makes for a supple dermal layer, and can even reduce signs of premature ageing.

We all scream for eye cream

The under-eye area is exceedingly sensitive and often neglected. Sleepless nights leading up to wedding ceremony preparations offer no extra help. To make sure the exhaustion of planning functions doesn’t reflect on your face while walking down the aisle, a multi-benefit eye gel is the best bet.

A potent serum

Applying a skin-plumping, collagen-based, fast-absorbing serum a few weeks leading up to the wedding will work wonders for the skin. Unfortunately, collagen creams do not produce significant results because the collagen molecule is unable to penetrate the skin well in a thick, cream form.

Primer for the perfect makeup base

A reliable primer ensures bridal make-up glides effortlessly onto your skin. Invest in a good quality primer that moisturises your skin and gives you a natural glow.

Seal it with a face oil

Oily skin types may struggle to find a facial oil which suits them. If you have dry, sensitive or combination skin, soothing facial oil with the goodness of saffron or Kumkumadi tailam will definitely target pigmentation and spots on the face.

The act of dabbling in skincare relaxes the mind, easing stress and tension. Following a mindful skincare routine rooted in discipline can act as the anchor of your day, stabilising it considerably.

