Ethnic fashion tips: 5 embroidery trends in bridal lehenga styles to ace royal bride look on your wedding day

If you are looking for a royal wedding look that could make you look like a Maharani on your wedding day, we got you sorted with some ethnic fashion tips on a range of artsy work and craft of the classic lehenga designs that are a vital part of a royal Hyderabadi wedding look. The Hyderabadi style are the root of royalty and makes one the center of attraction.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aaliya Deeba, Founder of Ideebs London, revealed 5 embroidery styles in bridal lehenga that are traditional yet in trend, and would create a perfect ambience of royalty and grandeur on your wedding day:

1. Lehenga with extensive aari embroidery

Aari work has originated from the olden eras and has been tightly still trending when it comes to a royal look for a wedding. Embroidery work done with a pen like needle is created on fabric with beautiful maroons, reds and tangerines stretched on a wooden frame. Following the age-old methods intricate designs are created with various materials like silk threads, stones, chamikkis and so many more.

2. Artsy zardoshi craft lehenga

Pinks and zardoshi go hand in hand. Zardoshi work that regained it's popularity after 1947. Being done with gold and silver metal wires, it is one of the very expensive works that infuses royalness. The richly crafted embroidery used to be considered priceless as even a small motif i.e. patterned design requires a lot of intricacy with time. Worn by the royal begums once, the zardoshi work lehenga fits perfectly to make you look royal on your wedding day.

3. Baroque Zari work lehenga

Zari work is one of the oldest embroidery arts used in lehenga designs to portray the grandeur of the bridal outfit. The bridal lehenga is mostly designed with stone and Zari work that makes the outfit look elegant and grand because of its beads. Baroque Zari work lehenga uses metal threads to weave into embroideries and is best paired with silk lehenga fabrics; pairing the lehenga with a colored dupatta is another way to give the bridal lehenga a royal and attractive look.

4. Alluring velvet lehenga

Velvet lehenga is one of the ideal choices to receive a royal look in your wedding as the velvet fabric allows the drapes to be formed elegantly. The fabric of the bridal outfit in itself gives a royal touch as velvet lehenga has its own grandeur and a royal quality material. Velvet lehengas are alluring as it gives the bride the advantage to opt for various designs and lehenga styles as every look depicts a royal look be it embroidery designed on a velvet fabric or just a touch of velvet dupatta.

5. Classy naqshi and dabka embroidered lehenga

The naqshi and dabka embroidery work lehengas are famous everywhere. With intricate patterns made with wired threads, the designs are a complete work of art made just just needle and thread. The dabka and naqshi designs add the royal essence with its detail oriented, precise designs. These are paired with an ample amount of jewelry and is a classic for a Hyderabadi royal look.

With these designs being a symbol of royalty, would make you look like a goddess and give you an edge with intricate handcrafted designs and textures.

