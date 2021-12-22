Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardashian to Zendaya and Megan Fox: Best red carpet moments of 2021

2021 was the year that saw the return of many red carpet events, and with it came innumerable unforgettable red carpet moments. As the world opened up partially, after staying under lockdown for most of 2020 because of Covid-19, stars attended award shows and galas in their best looks. From Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Met Gala ensemble to Priyanka Chopra and Megan Fox's sheer dress to Zendaya and Bella Hadid's gold metalware looks, the best-dressed stars of 2021 made it all worth the wait. These stars' celestial, goddess-like presence on the red carpet was truly timeless.

The most memorable red carpet moments of 2021.

So, as we prepare to welcome 2022, here's a look at our favourite picks from the most memorable red carpet moments of 2021.

ZENDAYA

In 2021, Zendaya became the youngest person to ever win the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award. So, it makes sense to include the Spider-Man: No Way Home star on this list. The 25-year-old actor made several glamorous appearances on the red carpet this year. However, we loved Zendaya's look at the 2021 Ballon d'Or football awards and Venice Film Festival.

Zendaya wore an open-back, black gown by Roberto Cavalli that featured a gold, double-headed serpent along her spine for the first look. In the second look at Venice, Zendaya gave a L'élégance moment in a nude Balmain custom-made leather gown crafted using an exact model of her bust.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra took the world by storm this year, serving stunning sartorial moments at award shows. The two looks that became our favourites are the ensembles she wore to BAFTAs and the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). The sheer custom-made Dolce and Gabanna dress Priyanka chose for BBMAs set the tone for this year, as sheer ensembles became the trending look opted by several celebrities.

The second look features Priyanka in a figure-flaunting all-black outfit specially designed by the high-end Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp. The OTT hand-painted, beaded, and pleated butterfly adornment became the highlight for us.

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look has to be the most talked-about fashion moment for 2021. The black head-to-toe Balenciaga look designed by Demna Gvasalia covered every inch of her body. A black train, matching mask that obscured her face and outfit that shrouded her famous physique completed the statement piece.

MEGAN FOX

Thierry Mugler has always been a celebrity-favourite when it comes to serving memorable fashion moments on the red carpet. And Megan Fox chose the French fashion house for her appearance on the red carpet with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The star dared to bare in a nude sheer custom dress with a bedazzling thong underneath, a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The star, accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan, attended the screening of their film 83 at the festival. She chose a couture Michael Cinco coral gown for the occasion, giving us a fairytale moment.

BELLA HADID

Bella Hadid brought all the high fashion glamour you could want at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. She wore a risqué deep-cut neckline Schiaparelli dress with a gilded gold necklace to cover her breasts, and we are obsessed. However, this wasn't just any red carpet gown. It was an avant-garde statement piece that Bella wore with perfection.

KENDALL JENNER

Kendall Jenner's sheer dress by Givenchy left little to the imagination at this year's Met Gala red carpet. The star's preference for sheer look for fashion's biggest night out proves that see-through ensembles became the trending style statement of 2021. Moreover, the supermodel's dress was an ode to Audrey Hepburn's look in My Fair Lady.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of Don't Look Up in New York with Leonardo DiCaprio slaying the maternity fashion game. She opted for the hottest red carpet trend - angelic caped sleeves - to turn heads at the event. The star flaunted her baby bump in a floor-length, glittery Dior gown and even got a nod from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

GIGI HADID

Gigi Hadid attended the Met Gala 2021 wearing a classic white strapless Prada gown paired with black leather opera gloves and pointed-toe shoes. The leather gloves were seen on several red carpets this season, so it makes sense that the supermodel chose to rock it for fashion's biggest night. She completed her outfit with dramatic red hair and 60s-inspired make-up.

Which of these star's made it to your 2021 best-dressed list?

