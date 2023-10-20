Priyanka Chopra at the 2023 DKMS Gala makes a case for sultry thigh-high slits and cape-style gowns. All pics inside

Priyanka Chopra attended the 2023 DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in New York City. The actor, known for her impeccable red-carpet fashion choices, served another sartorial win at the star-studded event. She slipped into a turquoise-green floor-length gown featuring head-turning elements like a sultry thigh-high slit and a cape-like addition. Scroll through to see what Priyanka wore and read our download on her evening look below.

Priyanka Chopra attends the DKMS Gala in NYC

Priyanka Chopra attends the 2023 DKMS Gala in a head-turning sequinned gown. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra arrived at the 2023 DKMS Gala for blood cancer dressed in a sequinned gown. Pictures and videos of the actor from the event made it to social media and had fans gushing over the style win. The snippets show Priyanka on the red carpet posing for the paparazzi. Check out Priyanka's look from the event and find out how she styled the ensemble below. Her outfit is a sartorial pick to attend evening galas or your best friend's wedding reception/cocktail party. Therefore, don't forget to steal some styling tips.

What Priyanka wore to the event?

Priyanka Chopra's gown has thousands of sequin embellishments in a shimmery turquoise green shade. It features a one-shoulder neckline, a fitted bust, a cut-out on the waist revealing her toned midriff, a gathered design on the side, a floor-length hemline, a thigh-high slit exposing her leg, and lastly, a cape shoulder sleeve attached in a floor-sweeping train added an ethereal touch to the gown.

Priyanka wore the gown with minimal accessories, including strappy killer high heels, dangling earrings adorned in precious adornments, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, contoured face, blushed cheekbones, mauve lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open silky tresses added the finishing touch to the red carpet ensemble.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra's ensemble?

