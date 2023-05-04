Priyanka Chopra dons a beautiful Princess gown for Love Again premiere with Nick Jonas, Sam Heughan. All pics, videos

After celebrating the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld at this year's Met Gala 2023, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York City to attend the premiere of her upcoming rom-com Love Again with her co-star Sam Heughan. Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, also arrived at the premiere to support his wife's latest project. The Desi Girl has served some incredible sartorial moments this week. And she did not disappoint this time around. Priyanka donned a beautiful Princess gown for the premiere and looked as if she walked straight out of a romantic Disney film. Keep scrolling to see Priyanka's dress and read our download on the ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra turns into a Princess for Love Again premiere

Priyanka Chopra attends Love again New York premiere with Nick Jonas and Sam Heughan(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Sam Heughan attended the New York premiere of the upcoming film Love Again. Priyanka and Sam, who star opposite each other, posed together for the paparazzi at the event. The cameras also captured Priyanka and Nick's PDA moment on the pink carpet. While Priyanka chose a pastel blue off-the-shoulder Nina Ricci Fall 2023 gown, Sam looked dapper in a black tuxedo, and Nick wore a printed black pantsuit set. Priyanka's ethereal look garnered praise from her fans, who called her 'beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'stunning'. Check out Priyanka, Sam and Nick's pictures and videos from the premiere below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra's pastel blue floor-length gown features an off-the-shoulder gathered neckline that joined together to form an exaggerated large back bow connected with a floor-sweeping train. The figure-hugging silhouette, a flouncy half-spherical shape on the hem, and fitted bust added the finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka styled the gown with dainty jewels, including a diamond necklace, statement rings, and hoop earrings. In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted open silky-straight locks, glossy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan chose a silk-satin tailored blazer and matching black pants for the premiere. He teamed the suit with a black turtleneck jumper, a metal watch, black dress shoes, a trimmed beard and a back-swept hairdo. Nick complemented his wife in a pinstripe-printed slate grey double-breasted blazer, straight-fitted pants, and a crisp white shirt. He wore dress shoes, rings and a watch with the ensemble.