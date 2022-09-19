Priyanka Chopra dons gorgeous white slip dress to celebrate Nick Jonas' 30th golf-themed birthday: Watch the epic video

Actor Priyanka Chopra's singer husband, Nick Jonas, marked his 30th birthday on September 16. The couple, alongside their friends and family, jetted off to an undisclosed location and ringed in the occasion with an epic golf-themed bash. Today, Priyanka took to her Instagram page to drop a video featuring several snippets from the party. Priyanka arranged the affair at an exclusive golf course as Nick loves the sport - the party had golf-theme cupcakes, an all-white dress code, golf sessions and more. However, for us, we couldn't take our eyes off the actor's white slip dress she wore for the occasion. Keep scrolling ahead to check it out.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white dress for Nick Jonas' party

On Sunday night, Priyanka dropped a video on her official Instagram page. It featured several exciting snippets from Nick Jonas' 30th birthday bash. The Citadel actor captioned her post, "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husband's 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ's friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy." See the video below. (Also Read | Emmy Awards 2022: When Priyanka Chopra twirled her way into the Emmys best-dressed list with two winning looks)

Coming to Priyanka's dress, the all-white pristine ensemble features spaghetti straps. It also has a cowl neckline with a plunging effect flaunting the decolletage, wrap-around detail, a risque thigh-high slit, midi-length hem, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her enviable curves.

Priyanka glammed up the ensemble with peep-toe high heels, a dainty gold chain with an M pendant, dangling earrings, and stacked gold bracelets. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy tresses, bold red lip shade, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, sleek black eyeliner, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, and a hint of highlighter completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented Priyanka in a black and white outfit. He wore an abstract printed shirt with notch lapel collars, front button closures, half sleeves and a bodycon fitting. He teamed it with matching shorts, white shoes, and gold chains.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018.