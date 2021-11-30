Priyanka Chopra's floral date-night look with Nick Jonas at British Fashion Awards is bold: Pics and videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The actor made netizens' hearts melt as snippets from her date night with Nick served adorable levels of PDA (public display of affection). She also donned a head-turning floral look for the occasion that is grabbing the eyeballs.

Priyanka went full statement look for the awards night as she arrived on the red carpet hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas. The star chose a print-on-print attire for the night out, and it can be easily titled one of her boldest looks ever. As for Nick, the singer toned down Priyanka's bold with a chic solid black suit set with red highlighting accents.

Priyanka's ensemble is from the shelves of London-based designer Richard Quinn's label. Scroll ahead to see all videos and pictures from the star-studded event and catch some PDA moments between Priyanka and Nick.

Priyanka's attire for the night was a floral pantsuit that comes with a corseted top featuring a plunging neckline, gathered bodice, fitted silhouette, matching belt, and a cropped length. She teamed it with skin-tight boot pants, a speciality of Quinn. The dynamic boots created a full monotone moment that was both maximalist and whimsical.

Priyanka layered the ensemble with a blazer carrying a flowing cape-like train, exaggerated shoulders and built-in gloves. The entire three-piece ensemble came covered in blue, yellow, orange and pink floral print on a black background, reminiscent of the 60s fashion.

Priyanka completed the attire with a diamond necklace and drop earrings. Hair tied in a sleek top bun with a front middle part, brown lip shade, highlighted skin, blushed cheeks, and standout eye make-up rounded off the glam picks.

Nick Jonas complemented his wife in an oversized black suit set featuring a notch lapel, double-breasted blazer and loose-fitted pants. He teamed the minimalist suit with a red round-neck top, matching pocket square, and bright red split-toe boots by Maison Margiela.

The couple's date night comes after breakup rumours began earlier this month when fans noticed that she removed her and Jonas' last name from her social media profiles. However, the Citadel and The Matrix Resurrections star rubbished them all by leaving a romantic comment on Nick's Instagram post.

What do you think of the couple's date-night look for the red carpet?

