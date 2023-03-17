Priyanka Chopra, Hunter Schafer, Kiara Advani to Zendaya; chic bralettes to make you ditch shirts

Bralettes have been the IT clothing item in our closets for a long time, and the trend is not fading away anytime soon. Strappy bra tops have dominated the line-ups on many runways, making this ubiquitous trend a celebrity favourite. Stars have worn it while walking the red carpet, promoting movies or attending wedding functions. So, we decided to do a round-up of some of our favourite bralette looks from the past few months that dominated our timelines and even inspired us to ditch the shirts.

Priyanka Chopra, Hunter Schafer, Kiara Advani to Zendaya; chic bralettes worn by stars. (Reuters, Instagram)

Best bralette look from celebrities

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. (Reuters, AFP)

Hunter Schafer took the risqué bralette style statement up a notch by wearing a feather-shaped top to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The Euphoria actor bared it all as she wore the closing look from the Ann Demeulemeester Autumn/Winter 2023 debut collection by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Styled by Law Roach, Hunter wore the top with a satin-silk pearl-white skirt featuring a short train, high heels, statement rings, centre-parted open tresses, nude lips, red-toned eye shadow, and minimal base.

Priyanka Chopra

Pantsuits and bralettes are a match made in heaven, and Priyanka Chopra clearly understands this. For her India visit a few months back, Priyanka wore a greyish-blue pantsuit and teamed it with a coordinated bralette top. The ensemble can easily be a part of your office wear collection or evening wear wardrobe.

Zendaya

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach's love affair with vintage outfits has given the fashion world some unforgettable red carpet moments. And they did the same during the 54th NAACP Image Awards. The star wore a custom Prada look inspired by SS 1993 collection, featuring a white silk Duchesse bra and skirt embellished with star-shaped inlays paired with white pumps.

Alanna Panday

Who said bralettes are only limited to western wear? Take hints from Alanna Panday's look for her Mehendi ceremony with Ivor McCray. She wore a unique blouse piece from Rahul Mishra's couture collection. It features bird ornaments and feather decorations embellished on the front. Alanna wore the bralette with a matching floral-embellished lehenga skirt and a matching dupatta.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned bridesmaid for her cousin Alanna Panday and chose a bralette and saree set to attend her wedding ceremony. Ananya's chikankari embroidered bralette is from Manish Malhotra's eponymous label and is a summer must-have. You can steal tips from Ananya and pair the top with sharara pants or skirt sets.

Kiara Advani

Even your simple Friday night look can turn glam by ditching the shirt and going for a bralette. And Kiara Advani's red hot look in this stylish outfit proves our statement. She wears a sweetheart-neckline bralette with a bodycon skirt for this photoshoot, styled with gold accessories, winged eyeliner, open curly locks, glossy nude lips, and a dewy base.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora's outfit is a must-have look for your summer holiday wardrobe. It features distressed see-through pants and a jacket set styled with a jade blue-coloured bralette from Versace. She styled it with minimal makeup, statement accessories, and open tresses.

