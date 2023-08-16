Priyanka Chopra in chic deep-neck gown poses with Nick Jonas and mother-in-law at Joe Jonas's birthday bash. All pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated his brother Joe Jonas's birthday and parents' wedding anniversary last night. The pictures from the intimate bash made it to social media and showed Priyanka dressed in a stunning Barbie pink-coloured gown. Her chic ensemble stole the show and served the perfect dinner date look for a night out with your partner or girlfriends. Scroll through to see all the photos from the bash.

Priyanka Chopra parties with the Jonas family

Priyanka Chopra in a chic plunge-neck gown poses with Nick Jonas and her mother-in-law. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Joe Jonas and his friends. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures from Joe Jonas's birthday and Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas's anniversary celebrations on Instagram. She shared a photo with her mother-in-law and captioned it, "Angel." It shows Denise hugging her from behind as Priyanka smiles and hugs her back. The second click shows Priyanka posing with her mom Madhu Chopra and her friends. "[Heart emojis] Queens," she captioned the post. Joe Jonas also shared several snippets from his birthday bash, and one of the images showed him posing with Nick Jonas, Priyanka, and his friends. Nick can be seen hugging Priyanka in the click.

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Barbie pink gown

Priyanka Chopra with her mother-in-law, mom, and friends. (Instagram)

Coming to Priyanka Chopra's outfit for the night of celebrations, she wore a Barbie pink-coloured gown. It features a cowl neckline with a plunging silhouette reaching to her waist, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, a pleated design on the torso, a fitted waistline, a flowy skirt, thigh-high slits on the side, and a figure-skimming fit.

Priyanka wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including a dainty Serpenti Bulgari necklace, diamond rings, a sleek bracelet, and a stunning gold watch. She completed the ensemble with contrasting orange-coloured peep-toe high heels adorned with faux fur.

Lastly, Priyanka chose centre-parted open tresses, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, glossy berry-toned lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks.

What do you think of her ensemble?