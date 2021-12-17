Priyanka Chopra is THE style icon in 3 new sultry avatars for Matrix Resurrections promotion: All pics

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra rarely disappoints with her sartorial choices. The star knows how to make bold moves with her looks, and each time, she proves that she is the ultimate style icon. Case in point, her latest appearances for promoting her highly-anticipated film The Matrix Resurrections also starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, took to Instagram today to share pictures of her three latest looks for the promotions of the Matrix film. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled the three sultry avatars Priyanka donned for the press events. To say that she looked incredibly glamorous would be an understatement.

The 39-year-old actor wore a sheer black jumpsuit with a stunning jacket in the first set of photos. In the second and third set of pictures, she chose a red power suit and a shimmery shirt with a trendy skirt. Keep scrolling to see Priyanka's photos.

Priyanka served a risqué avatar for her latest look, which is why it is also our favourite. She chose an all-black sheer lace jumpsuit and wore it with a matching blazer. "And that's a wrap! The Matrix movie. Re-Enter the Matrix 12.22.21," she captioned the post.

The star's ensemble features a sheer lace corseted top with a plunging neckline and see-through bottoms flaunting her toned legs. She teamed the outfit with a matching black blazer with lace sleeves and puffed shoulders, peep-toe strappy pumps, shiny hoop earrings, a sleek chain and a matching floral lace mask.

Priyanka's second look shows her wearing a blood-red powersuit without a shirt underneath. She wore a notch-lapel collar blazer cinched at the waist with a matching embellished belt. High-waisted flared pants, hoop earrings, rings and stilettos rounded off the ensemble.

Centre-parted open tresses, bold winged eyeliner, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks and sharp contour completed the glam picks. Priyanka channelled her inner boss lady with this ensemble.

For the third look, Priyanka wore a champagne green shirt with bold collars and long sleeves. She wore a floral print off-white midi skirt with a thigh-high slit, ruffles on the side and an asymmetric hemline.

A messy tied updo, silver hoop earrings, metallic-shade peep-toe sandals, and rings completed the look. Priyanka chose berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin and minimal make-up for the glam picks.

Which look do you like the most?

