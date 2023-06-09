Priyanka Chopra looks like a vision in white as she poses gracefully with Zendaya in Rome. Check out pics

Priyanka Chopra, the beloved "desi girl" of India, continues to make her mark on the international stage, bringing immense pride to her home country. Recently, she was seen in Rome, attending the opening of the Bulgari Hotel, and she looked stunning in an elegant white outfit. With her impeccable fashion sense and a bold willingness to experiment, she has established herself as a truly global fashion icon. During the event, she was accompanied by Zendaya, the popular Spider-Man actor, who also made a statement in a dazzling pantsuit. The two actresses were earlier seen together at the Bulgari party. To learn more about their appearances, continue reading. (Also read: Loved Priyanka Chopra's black crop top and thigh-slit skirt for Beyoncé's London concert? Here's what it costs )

Priyanka Chopra stuns in white dress at Bulgari Hotel opening

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya at in Rome, attending the opening of the Bulgari Hotel. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra stuns in white gown, radiating elegance at Rome. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' recent fashion choices at the event made a splash on social media, captivating audiences worldwide. This time, her wardrobe embraced daring and playful elements, fearlessly showcasing a love for voluminous and extravagant styles. The actress opted for a breathtaking gown by Giambattista Valli Couture. The gown boasted a plunging V neckline and dramatic full sleeves adorned with long feathers, creating a striking and theatrical look. The flared bottom featured a high slit and a trailing train, evoking an image of a wealthy aristocrat gliding down her opulent marble hallway. To complete her ensemble, Priyanka accessorized with a unique dark green necklace featuring multiple layers of green beads and a large pendant with intricate white and green detailing, accentuated by a silver circle at the centre.

When it came to her makeup, the actress embraced a bold approach. She chose to enhance her eyes with brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara to accentuate her lashes. Her cheeks were perfectly contoured and adorned with a hint of blush, while her lips sported a stunning burgundy shade of lipstick. As for her hair, the actress was in an experimental mood, opting for a charming pigtail hairstyle with her gorgeous locks cascading down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Zendaya, the talented actress known for her role in Euphoria, made a striking appearance on the carpet. She exuded glamour and confidence in a black Valentino suit, which had a relaxed fit and was adorned with shimmering iridescent glitter. Accompanied by her image architect, Law Roach, Zendaya completed her sparkling ensemble with a fishnet top embellished with reflective rhinestones and completed the look with pointed-toe stilettos, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya were also seen attending the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy last month. Where Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a bright pink co-ord outfit with a floral detail on her skirt. She paired it with a matching crop top and accessorized with a diamond choker and drop earrings. Zendaya opted for classic Hollywood glamour with a black velvet gown cinched at the waist and a dramatic fishtail. She wore her hair in a bun and adorned it with a Bulgari serpenti necklace, completing her look with dark lipstick and smoky eyes.

