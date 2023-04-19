Priyanka Chopra looks unreal in hot red gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas, Richard Madden. Pics, videos

Priyanka Chopra walked the blue carpet last night at the London Global Premiere of Citadel with Richard Madden, cast members, and the makers of the series. Priyanka attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas, and mother, Madhu Chopra. Pictures and videos of Priyanka posing for the media at the grand premiere made it to social media. The snippets feature Priyanka and Nick's PDA moments, the actor's chemistry with her co-star Richard Madden, and her showing off the beauteous red gown she wore for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check out what Priyanka chose for the night.

Priyanka Chopra looks unreal at the Citadel London Premiere

Priyanka Chopra looks unreal in hot red gown at Citadel London Premiere. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra attended the London Global Premiere of Citadel dressed in a ravishing hot red-coloured gown. Priyanka's fan pages circulated her pictures and videos from the event on social media. Netizens loved her look in the off-the-shoulder ensemble and showered her with compliments. One fan called her 'unreal', and another wrote in the comments section, "She is such a beauty." A few others loved Priyanka and Nick's PDA on the blue carpet and remarked, "Love how NP love up on each other! They are so supportive." See Priyanka's snippets from the event below and read our download on her look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka's hot red silk satin gown comes with an off-the-shoulder detail highlighting her décolletage, a corseted bodice featuring structured boning, a cinched waistline, a flowy skirt, a floor-sweeping train on the back, a figure-hugging A-line silhouette accentuating her enviable curves, and a plunging neckline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka glammed up the hot red gown with minimal accessories, including statement rings, dainty earrings, and high heels. In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted wavy locks, bold winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, dark red lip shade, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, feathered brows, light contouring and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Nick complemented his wife in a black suit featuring a silk notch lapel blazer and matching straight-fitted pants. He rounded off his all-black look with a ribbed design turtleneck jumper, black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, a sleek watch, and a back-swept hairdo.