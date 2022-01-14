Priyanka Chopra or Zendaya: Who wore the stylish green Valentino suit with purple shirt better?

Actor Priyanka Chopra is winning the fashion game on the internet after sharing several pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. The global icon recently became the cover star for the Vanity Fair magazine and took to Instagram to share images from the photoshoot.

Amid all the stunning snippets, one set of the photos caught our eye because her ensemble in it reminded us of Zendaya's look for the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home with her boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland, on the Graham Norton Show.

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya in the Valentino suit.

Priyanka posted two pictures of herself on the photo-sharing app today, and in it, she served 'BAWSE' lady vibes. The star wore a powersuit from the Valentino Spring 2022 collection that features contemporary and feminine aesthetics through the form and the fit. Additionally, the purple shirt adds a retro-chic vibe to it.

Take a look at Priyanka's post:

Priyanka opted for a more loose silhouette while wearing the notch-lapelled Valentino suit for her shoot. The Desi Girl left the top buttons of her purple button-down open, tucked the hem inside the pants and revealed the open cuffs from the coat sleeves. The styling added an elegant touch to the diva's street-style-inspired look.

Priyanka Chopra served BAWSE lady vibes.

A pair of bow-adorned peep-toe sandals, dark plum lip shade, messy mohawk-inspired hairdo and dewy make-up rounded up the Quantico star's look. She skipped on accessories and jewels to let the chic outfit garner attention.

Zendaya, on the other hand, opted for a more crisp look. She wore a fitted version of the Valentino suit, leaving the front buttons of the notch-lapel jacket open and choosing high-waisted pants. She tucked the purple shirt elegantly and left the first few buttons open. A pair of black pointed Christian Louboutins completed the look.

Zendaya's nod to the Spider-Man villain Green Goblin, portrayed by Willem Dafoe.

Additionally, Zendaya's look is a clear nod to the Spider-Man villain Green Goblin, portrayed by Willem Dafoe.

Unlike Priyanka, Zendaya did not skip out on the jewellery department. The Euphoria star accentuated the feminine charm of her ensemble with gold jewels like rings, layered chains and ear studs. She opted for centre-parted open tresses, dewy make-up, nude lip shade and mascara-heavy eyelashes for the glam.

Who do you think wore the ensemble better, Priyanka or Zendaya? As for us, both the stars rocked it.