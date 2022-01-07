Zendaya in strapless Valentino dress for Euphoria premiere is on track to be 2022's best-dressed star: All pics

If there is one star who defined fashion globally in 2021 with her back to back red carpet looks, it is Zendaya. And now, she is already on track to become the best-dressed celebrity of 2022. The star has given some epic sartorial moments collaborating with her stylist Law Roach. She did the same for attending a photocall in Los Angeles for the upcoming second season of Euphoria.

Zendaya, who is dating Tom Holland, walked the red carpet at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere last night wearing a black and white striped Valentino Archive dress.

It is an original Valentino Garavani design from the spring-summer 1992 line and was originally worn on the runway by THE MUSE, supermodel Linda Evangelista. The youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon looked absolutely ravishing in the dress.

Here's a look at Zendaya in the Archival dress and Linda Evangelista wearing it for the runway show:

Zendaya and Linda Evangelista wearing the original Valentino Garavani design.

Zendaya's vintage dress from the 90s comes adorned with black-and-white stripes, a scalloped neckline and a floor-grazing hem. It also features a mermaid fit, hugging the body until it cascaded slightly at the bottom, enhancing the Spider-Man: No Way Home star's statuesque frame.

Zendaya in the black and white striped Valentino Archive dress.(Instagram/@ideservecouture)

Zendaya styled the gown with minimal jewels from Bulgari. She wore white gold diamond earrings and a sleek yellow diamond ring.

For the hairdo, Zendaya wore her auburn red hair just like Evangelista. She tied them in a glamorous side-parted top bun with some locks swept to the side, emphasizing the unique scalloped neckline.

Zendaya wears Bulgari jewels.(Instagram/@ideservecouture)

Zendaya kept her make-up dewy and minimal to enhance the ensemble. She went for a subtle silver smoky eye, mascara-heavy lashes, rosy cheeks, sharp contouring, and a nude orange-toned glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland. The two confirmed that they are dating in early 2021. The MCU film crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first film to do so during the pandemic. It was released in India on December 16 and in the US theatres on December 17.

