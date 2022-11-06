Priyanka Chopra proves she is the forever megawatt style icon with another look from India visit in powersuit: All pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra's visit to India after three long years has been all about attending events and serving back-to-back voguish fashion moments. Priyanka arrived in Mumbai earlier this week to promote her haircare brand Anomaly in her home country. While attending the promotional events, Priyanka slipped into several stylish looks - from pantsuits to printed co-ord sets to faux leather dresses. And now, the star has given her fans another sartorial moment to swoon over in a floral embroidered powersuit, proving she is the forever megawatt style icon. Keep scrolling to find more details.

On Saturday evening, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her latest look from her India visit. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel also shared an image of Priyanka dressed in the attire with the caption, "Elated to style this Mega-wattage of a person after soooo long. Love you my PC." The couture ensemble is from the shelves of designer Rahul Mishra's eponymous label and boasts of his signature style elements. This pantsuit set could easily be a part of your office or evening wear closet. So, don't forget to steal a few styling tips from Desi Girl. Check out Priyanka's photos below. (Also Read | Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra on her India visit shows underbust gems are hottest accessory of the season, we love it)

Regarding Priyanka's powersuit, it features a co-ord blazer and pants set in black hue decorated with floral motif embroidery in beige and golden shades. While the jacket has notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, a V neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves and a fitted silhouette, the pants come with a high-rise waistline, floor-grazing hem, and a flared straight-fitted silhouette.

Priyanka accessorised the floral ensemble with off-white platform high heels, several gold-toned rings, metallic blue enamel nails, a sleek gold chain, chain-link earrings and a silver embellished top-handle bag with a gold chain-link strap.

In the end, Priyanka chose kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, beaming highlighter, darkened brows and a centre-parted messy ponytail for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is married to singer-actor Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018, and earlier this year, they welcomed their daughter - Malti Marie Chopra Jonas - via surrogacy.