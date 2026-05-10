Priyanka Chopra revives a 20-year-old chikankari saree in stunning Amit Aggarwal couture at Gold Gala 2026. See pics

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the 5th Annual Gold Gala, where she was honoured with the Global Vanguard Honour in recognition of her remarkable 25-year journey in cinema and global entertainment. For the star-studded evening, Priyanka embraced heritage craftsmanship with a modern couture twist in a breathtaking custom ensemble by Amit Aggarwal. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into her serene temple space in Los Angeles mansion featuring a stunning Lord Shiva idol )

Priyanka Chopra revives a 20-year-old chikankari saree

Priyanka Chopra stuns in Amit Aggarwal's sculptural gown at 5th Annual Gold Gala. (Instagram)

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The couture creation was crafted using a two-decade-old chikankari saree that was thoughtfully reimagined into a sculptural one-shoulder gown. Taking over six weeks to complete, the ensemble celebrated the timeless beauty of Indian embroidery while transforming it into a bold couture statement.

Rendered in soft white tones, the outfit featured intricate tonal chikankari work enhanced with delicate glass bead embellishments that added depth, texture and dimension to the monochrome palette. The gown also featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and an intricately draped pallu-inspired detail that brought fluidity and movement to the architectural silhouette.

Known for her love for heritage textiles and Indian craftsmanship, Priyanka once again used fashion as a way to honour her roots on an international stage.

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{{^usCountry}} Sculptural couture meets vintage elegance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sculptural couture meets vintage elegance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ensemble perfectly showcased Amit Aggarwal’s signature sculptural aesthetic, combining structured layering with soft draping to create a look that felt both futuristic and timeless. The architectural detailing added high-fashion drama to the red carpet while maintaining the grace of a traditional saree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble perfectly showcased Amit Aggarwal’s signature sculptural aesthetic, combining structured layering with soft draping to create a look that felt both futuristic and timeless. The architectural detailing added high-fashion drama to the red carpet while maintaining the grace of a traditional saree. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka completed the look with an exquisite high jewellery necklace from Bvlgari, adding a touch of opulence to the understated monochrome ensemble. Her sleek hairstyle, glowing makeup and confident styling further elevated the vintage-inspired glamour of the appearance.

This is not the first time Priyanka and Amit Aggarwal have collaborated to reinterpret traditional Indian textiles through a modern couture lens. Back in 2023, Priyanka wore a vintage Banarasi brocade saree paired with a holographic bustier by the designer at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, creating another memorable fashion moment.

On the work front

Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, an action-adventure film co-starring Karl Urban. She is also gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema after nearly eight years with Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The time-travel adventure film will also feature Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles and is expected to release in April 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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