Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into her serene temple space in Los Angeles mansion featuring a stunning Lord Shiva idol

Her temple space at her Los Angeles home reflects her signature approach to interiors, where modern luxury blends seamlessly with meaningful cultural touches rooted in her Indian heritage. At the heart of the setup is a serene white statue of Lord Shiva in a meditative pose, instantly establishing a calm and grounding energy. Surrounding it are vibrant pink bougainvillea blooms that add a natural softness and refreshing contrast.

On May 5, the 42-year-old actor shared a glimpse of this peaceful setup on her Instagram Stories, giving followers a look inside her home temple. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives peek into her India diaries: From eating at local dhaba to watching Sridevi, Salman Khan films )

Every home has a different way of setting up its prayer space, some prefer it simple and minimal, while others go all out with elaborate décor. Priyanka Chopra seems to strike a beautiful balance between the two. Her temple space feels thoughtfully curated, blending simplicity with subtle detailing to create a calm, serene, and aesthetically pleasing spiritual corner.

The peaceful ambience is further elevated by the warm glow of slender candles, creating a soothing, almost meditative atmosphere. Nearby sits a finely crafted silver-toned idol of Lord Ganesha, symbolising auspiciousness and protection. Traditional elements like brass trays, incense holders, and neatly arranged ritual accessories complete the space, reinforcing its sacred essence.

About her Los Angeles home Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ Los Angeles home is a sprawling 20,000-square-foot mansion featuring seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, and soaring high ceilings. The interiors follow a mostly white, elegant theme, beautifully balanced with earthy wooden elements that add warmth and depth. The home reflects a sophisticated yet inviting aesthetic, shared by the couple with their daughter, Malti Marie and their pets, Gino and Diana.

The mansion is packed with luxurious amenities, including a chef’s kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, home theatre, spa, gym, indoor basketball court, and an interior bowling alley with striking lighting. The living spaces feature a glass chandelier, fireplace, cream sofas, wooden accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows that enhance the airy feel.

Outdoors, the infinity pool overlooks the city and is surrounded by a relaxed lounge setup with wooden decking and a tiki bar, making the residence a perfect blend of comfort, entertainment, and high-end living.