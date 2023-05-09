Priyanka Chopra rules over the New York streets in plunging-neck white dress to promote Love Again. All pics, video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming rom-com, Love Again, with Sam Heughan, and her new Prime Video show, Citadel, with Richard Madden. Priyanka has been on a fashion tour de force while attending events for these projects. And her latest look backs our claim. The star stepped out in New York City to visit the sets of The View for an interview and shut the Upper West Side with her glamorous and sizzling avatar in a stunning plunging neck white dress. She ruled the NYC streets in the ensemble and got showered with compliments from fans. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra in a sizzling white dress

Priyanka Chopra wears a plunging-neck white dress to promote Love Again.

Priyanka Chopra promoted her upcoming movie with Sam Heughan, Love Again, on The View, dressed in a white halter-neck dress featuring a risque neckline. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka arriving outside the sets of The View. Several fan pages shared pictures and videos of Priyanka from the occasion on social media. The snippets show her stepping out of her car and posing for the cameras. Her midi-length dress reminded us of Marilyn Monroe's iconic wind-blown white halter dress. Check out Priyanka's outfit below, and don't forget to take notes to upgrade your wardrobe with a similar piece.

Priyanka's white dress features a halter neck detail, a plunging V neckline reaching her midriff, a nearly backless design with only a column of twisted fabric connecting the neck to the skirt, cinched waistline, an A-line flowy skirt with masked pleats, an ankle-high hem length, and a figure-skimming silhouette highlighting her enviable curves.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with matching stiletto boots that peeked out from under the hem, gold hoop earrings, a matching gemstone ring, her blingy wedding ring, and white cat-eye sunglasses.

In the end, Priyanka chose centre-parted open wavy locks, mauve lip shade, bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, and lightly contoured face for the glam picks.