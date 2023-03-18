Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach says the not being 'sample size' comment was taken out of context

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach recently shocked the internet when he announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist. Law has created some iconic fashion moments in the past with Priyanka and several more stars like Zendaya, Celine Dion, Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. In a recent interview with The Cut, Law opened up about his journey in the fashion industry as a black person, dealing with publicists of his clients, nepotism, politics, and more. He also opened up about working with Priyanka and the recent controversy around her not being sample sized.

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach on her not being 'sample size'. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Hunter Schafer, Kiara Advani to Zendaya; chic bralettes to make you ditch shirts)

Law Roach on Priyanka Chopra

In The Cut interview, Law Roach talked about Priyanka Chopra's interview with People magazine, where she talked about feeling 'crappy' after an unnamed person had body shamed her and told her that she 'wasn't sample sized'. Law said that he never had that conversation with Priyanka and it was taken out of context. "It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever. So again, it is her gatekeepers [agents], how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn't - it was taken out of context," Law said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked if Priyanka's agents were trying to make him look bad, Law said, "But I'm sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, "Oh, okay, I'm not working with him no more. He's insensitive to my body." Which I'm like, "How is that possible? I've been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it's been nothing but great things."

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach on her not being 'sample size'. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, "I think sometimes what it is with them [agents] is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I'm the one who's dealing with the clothes and the body. Like, I need to be the one who says, you know — and I'm not talking about her. I'm just talking about in general, like, I need to be the one to say, "Oh, you know, be careful because, you know, the pictures aren't as beautiful because you coming across, you know, a little thicker than you used to be." It is, like, so they'll say that to me or have a discussion with me but then take it back as if I was the lead in the discussion. And I'm not saying that's exactly what happened, but that's what feels like happened to me."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Law Roach praised Priyanka and added that he loved her. He said, "But I was really surprised that - I love Priyanka. When you are around her, there's only so many women in this industry that have that thing. I'm constantly inspired by women, and she has this thing that's very Old Hollywood, Sophia Loren - it drives me crazy. She has a twinkle, she has a wiggle, and I love her, like, even as a person."