Priyanka Chopra slays ultimate summer look in graphic top and distressed shorts at Nick Jonas' match: All pics inside

Actor Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans as she stepped out to support her singer husband, Nick Jonas, at his softball match on Sunday. Priyanka and Nick made their way to the match grounds hand-in-hand, and the paparazzi clicked them together. The pictures, posted by a fan page of the couple on Instagram, showed them sharing a romantic moment before Nick went to play. Priyanka, who always attends Nick's matches and supports him throughout the game, dressed impeccably for the occasion. She checked all the boxes on summer fashion for the outing, and we are taking tips from her ultimate summer look.

While Nick wore his red and white jersey with black sneakers and a red baseball cap for the match, Priyanka donned a graphic printed shirt and distressed denim shorts. The pictures showed the couple walking to the match grounds while holding each other's hands. The paparazzi also clicked the Matrix actor kissing and hugging Nick before the game. Scroll ahead to see their photos. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: When Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their grand debuts on the film festival red carpet)

Coming to Priyanka's ultimate summer look, it features a printed shirt and short set. The button-down comes replete with a graphic novel pattern done in varied hues of green, pink, purple, yellow, orange, black and red shades. It also features an oversized silhouette, notch lapel collars, an open front and long sleeves.

Priyanka wore the shirt over a white ribbed tank top and a pair of blue denim shorts featuring micro-mini hem length, distressed details, and frayed hems. The star styled her ensemble with white lace-up sneakers, rings and futuristic tinted sunglasses.

In the end, Priyanka chose lightly tousled side-parted open tresses, nude brown lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and minimal makeup to round off her glam picks for attending the game.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick recently became parents to a baby girl and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They welcomed Malti in January, and brought her home earlier this month as she was in the NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) for over 100 days.