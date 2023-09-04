Priyanka Chopra stuns in a mini dress as Nick Jonas serenades her at the Jonas Brothers show in Texas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas. Priyanka cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, during the show. Several pictures and videos of the couple during the show and after the concert made it to social media. Priyanka also posted dreamy photos of herself and Nick. However, two highlight moments won fans over - Priyanka's stylish look for the show and Nick serenading the actor during a set. Scroll through to see all the snippets from the concert.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a mini dress at the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas heading to the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Today, Priyanka Chopra posted adorable pictures of herself and Nick Jonas on Instagram stories. The first post featured Priyanka's selfie with the caption, "Ice ice baby." The second of Nick and herself inside a car with the caption, "See you soon." The last post featured Nick looking out of a window, and Priyanka captioned it, "Dreamy [heart eye emoji]." The fan pages also shared snippets from the show - a few videos of the concert and Nick and Priyanka clicking photos with fans.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's outfit

Priyanka wore an ice blue-coloured mini dress to the Jonas Brothers concert. The linen ensemble features a plunging V neckline with an overlapping design, a wrapover silhouette, full-length billowy sleeves with cinched cuffs, an asymmetric hem, a long tie-up on the front, a short hem length, and a figure-sculpting fit accentuating her curves.

Priyanka accessorised the mini dress with a diamond chain-link choker, heart-shaped earrings, hoop ear cuffs, shimmering ear studs, a matching bracelet, and metallic high heels. Lastly, she chose glossy berry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a matte base. A centre-parted messy low bun gave the finishing touch to her concert look.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citade with Richard Madden. She will next seen in Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar.