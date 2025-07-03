Priyanka Chopra stuns in fringe at ‘Heads of State’ premiere: Style tips inside

Priyanka Chopra didn’t just attend the Heads Of State premiere, she owned it in a silver fringe dress that shimmered with every step. Bold, playful, and utterly high-fashion, the look was a nod to vintage glamour with a fierce, modern twist. The fringe dress, drenched in tassels, moved like liquid light, making every photo a moment. The dress did all the talking and frankly, we’re still listening. But this wasn’t just a red carpet slay, it was also a trend alert. Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film 'Heads of State'. (HT)

Fringe dresses are having a major fashion comeback, and not just for flapper-themed parties or music festivals. Designers are reimagining fringe in luxe silhouettes; think metallic strands, asymmetric cuts, bold colours, and even minimalist monochromes. The charm lies in the movement. Fringe creates drama, texture, and a sense of freedom; everything fashion in 2025 is leaning toward.

10 ways to rock the fringe trend like Priyanka Chopra:

Let the fringe do the talking

Keep accessories minimal; think barely-there earrings, a clean clutch, and simple heels. Let the texture and movement be the star of your outfit. Choose metallic fringe for major impact

Silver, gold, or gunmetal fringe brings instant drama. Perfect for evening events where you want to stand out without shouting. Try fringe in monochrome tones for a chic look

A black or white fringe dress is bold yet elegant. It brings dimension and movement without overwhelming the senses. Want to dip your toes into the trend? Start small

Go for fringe details on sleeves, hems, or handbags. A fringe jacket or skirt can elevate your look without going full-on flapper. Channel retro glam but modernise it

Take inspiration from the roaring ’20s, but pair your fringe dress with today’s makeup trends and sleek, minimal hairstyles. Balance your silhouette

Fringe adds volume and movement, so if your outfit is top-heavy, keep the bottom structured, or vice versa. Pick fabrics that flow

Lightweight fringe in silk, viscose, or metallic yarns will glide with you and feel luxurious; avoid heavy or stiff tassels that fall flat. Yes, you can wear fringe in the day

A fringe-trimmed denim jacket, a flowy fringe scarf, or a boho bag with tassels can add interest to casual outfits. Fringe is made for dancing

Sangeet night? Date night? Club night? A fringe outfit brings the drama to the dancefloor. Every step becomes a photo op. Confidence is the real accessory

Fringe is bold and playful; it asks for attention. So wear it with the kind of energy Priyanka carries: unbothered, unstoppable, unforgettable.

If you’re dancing at a cocktail party or twirling at your bestie’s sangeet, a fringe dress adds that extra swish to your step and sparkle to your mood.

