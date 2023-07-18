Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra is a style icon: A look at her best fashion moments that took our breath away

Priyanka Chopra is a global style icon, blessing us with stellar fashion moments on the red carpet. The star, who is married to Nick Jonas, has conquered Hollywood, Bollywood, and fashion spaces with her unapologetic and elegant personality. Moreover, Priyanka doesn't stray away from funky colours, bold patterns or out-of-the-box silhouettes. Whether she is wearing a 65-year-old upcycled saree or rocking risqué plunging necklines, she does it all with panache. Scroll through to see some of our favourite fashion moments of Priyanka that took our breath away.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra stuns in gorgeous white suit as she and Nick Jonas make Malti try her first fascinator for Royal Ascot)

Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra's best fashion moments

The Hot Red Gown

A look at Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra's best fashion moments that took our breath away. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra, with Nick Jonas, in a gorgeous red gown. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra embraced the hot red shade for another Citadel promotion schedule and stole the show with her unmissable sizzling glamour. She wore a corset gown featuring structured boning on the bodice, an off-shoulder plunging neckline, cinched waist, and a mermaid-like silhouette. She styled the outfit with bold red lips, side-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, dainty earrings, and striking glam.

The Met Gala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra attends Met Gala with Nick Jonas. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at Met Gala with her stellar tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in a monochrome Valentino gown. She chose a black off-shoulder column gown featuring a risqué thigh-slit and a bow adornment. A voluptuous jacket featuring exaggerated sleeves, frills, bows and a long train completed the ensemble. Lastly, white Opera gloves, Valentino high heels, a sleek updo, and diamond jewels rounded it off.

The NMACC Saree Look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra attends NMACC with Nick Jonas in an upcycled saree. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in April with Nick Jonas and stole the spotlight with her look. She wore an Amit Aggarwal vintage upcycled Banarasi Patola saree adorned in silver threads, gold electroplating, and colourful brocade embroidery. A holographic bustier embroidered with sequins sheet, a choker necklace, embellished heels, open wavy locks, and striking glam gave the finishing touch.

South Asian Excellence

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra brings South Asian excellence to an Oscars party. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra brought ethereal glamour to the Oscars Party celebrating South Asian Excellence in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble. The all-white look features a bustier blouse, a feather-adorned cropped shoulder throw, and a figure-hugging see-through lace skirt. Priyanka wore the embroidered outfit with embellished high heels, statement earrings, matching rings, side-parted open locks, smoky eyes, blush pink lips, feathered brows, and rouged cheekbones.

The Indian Rose

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra in a gorgeous look for a Bulgari event. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attended another Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, dressed in a custom two-piece look in a gorgeous red rose hue. She wore an off-shoulder cropped bustier blouse and a figure-hugging skirt featuring a floral embellishment on the front, a floor-sweeping train, and a gathered design. Glittering jewels and striking glam rounded it off.

Cinderella In New York

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra served her fans with a Cinderella moment while promoting her film Love Again with Sam Heughan in a Nina Ricci gown. The star gave a new meaning to Denim Couture by wearing a pastel blue denim gown featuring a pleated off-shoulder neckline, an exaggerated bow on the back extending into a long train, and a voluptuous hem. She styled the ensemble with diamond jewels, a sleek hairdo, and striking glam.

Roman Goddess

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra turned into a Roman Goddess to attend a Bulgari event in Rome, Italy. She wore a Giambattista Valli white gown featuring a plunging neckline, a pleated skirt cascading into a floor-sweeping train, exaggerated full-length sleeves featuring fur embellishments, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled the ensemble with centre-parted half-tied pigtails, an emerald necklace, and striking glam.

Boss Babe Priyanka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chopra is a boss babe in a black bodycon dress. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra brought boss-babe energy to the promotions of her popular series Citadel in India, dressed in a black bodycon dress. It features a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, a knotted design on the front, a figure-hugging fit, and a thigh-high slit on the side. She completed the look with statement earrings, a messy bun, and striking glam picks.

Summer Look

Priyanka Chopra's summer look in a white midi dress. (Instagram)

Our last favourite look of Priyanka Chopra is from her casual outing in New York City in a white backless Proenza Schouler midi dress featuring a plunging halter neckline and a flowy silhouette. She styled the outfit with matching heeled boots, hoop earrings, centre-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, contoured face, and beaming highlighter.