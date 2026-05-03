Priyanka Chopra's stylish sheer dress steals the show at Citadel 2 creator screening | PICS

Priyanka Chopra stepped out last night for a special advance screening of the new season of Citadel at AGBO Studios in Los Angeles, California. Stanley Tucci, who stars in the recently released The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Ashleigh Cummings were also present at the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra attends Citadel screening.

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On May 2, the pictures from the occasion were shared on social media. While Ashley wore an all-black look, Stanley looked sharp in a beige tuxedo with a light blue shirt and a patterned tie. However, it was Priyanka who stole the show with her stylish sheer ensemble. Let's decode her outfit.

A stunning sheer moment for Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra's outfit for the Citadel event takes the sensual concept of a sheer dress and marries it with intricate embroidery work. It features a black see-through blouse with a turtleneck, full-length sleeves, and a figure-sculpting silhouette. She wore it over a matching black bustier top with a plunging sweetheart neckline, bodycon fit, and spaghetti straps.

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{{^usCountry}} The Citadel actor styled the fitted blouse with a lace-embroidered skirt featuring a perfectly sheer silhouette, sequin embellishments, a floral design, criss-cross embroidery, a mermaid fit, and a floor-grazing hemline. She wore a pair of micro-mini shorts under the skirt to complete the ensemble. The styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Citadel actor styled the fitted blouse with a lace-embroidered skirt featuring a perfectly sheer silhouette, sequin embellishments, a floral design, criss-cross embroidery, a mermaid fit, and a floor-grazing hemline. She wore a pair of micro-mini shorts under the skirt to complete the ensemble. The styling {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka styled the all-black look with minimal accessories, including a black leather waist belt, cocktail rings, dainty diamond earrings, black pumps, and a gold Serpenti bracelet. For her hair, she chose a slicked-back, side-parted bun. As for the glam, she chose feathered brows, caramel lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and soft contouring.

On the work front

Priyanka was recently seen in The Bluff, a pirate action film starring Karl Urban. She is now set to return to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. It also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is scheduled for release in April 2027.

Personal life

Meanwhile, Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas. The couple first connected in 2016 after Nick reached out to her on social media. Their relationship soon caught public attention, especially after they appeared together at the Met Gala in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2018 and married later that year in an extravagant wedding celebration in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions.

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In 2022, the couple entered a new phase of life as they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Priyanka often shares adorable glimpses of their time together, including vacations and family moments.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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