Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree crafted over six months to NMACC, designer shares all details. Read

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended both days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai. Priyanka, with Nick Jonas, arrived at the starry affair dressed in a gorgeous custom Amit Aggarwal reimagined saree. The actor chose a brocade Banarasi silk pre-draped saree and a bustier blouse for the star-studded affair celebrating India's influence on the global fashion scene through different eras. Now, the designer is sharing all the details that went into creating the glamorous look with netizens. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree crafted over six months to NMACC. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | NMACC Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Kriti Sanon, best-dressed at India In Fashion Gala)

Priyanka Chopra's NMACC Day 2 look

After Priyanka Chopra walked the pink carpet at the NMACC India In Fashion event with Nick Jonas, designer Amit Aggarwal took to Instagram to reveal the details that went into creating her glamorous look. He shared pictures on Instagram showcasing the process of creating Priyanka's reimagined saree look. According to Amit, Priyanka wore a sixty-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. The six yards were draped by hand and combined with a holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of the Ikat weave set in brocade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swipe to see the process:

"For the second day of @nmacc.india, Priyanka (@priyankachopra) in our custom ensemble styled by Ami (@stylebyami). It was crafted by pairing a sixty-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk," Amit Aggarwal wrote in the caption.

Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree crafted over six months to NMACC. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “This was draped over and structured with a jewel-toned, moulded body made with our signature unique material and paired with a sequin sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of Ikat weave that the brocade is set in. The ensemble was crafted across six months, with the original vintage textile handwoven in the craft clusters of Varanasi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Priyanka had styled the silk saree with a Bulgari choker necklace, statement rings, diamond ear studs, and embellished holographic high heels. In the end, Priyanka chose side-parted lightly-tousled wavy locks, shimmering silver eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, and light contouring.

Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree crafted over six months to NMACC. (Instagram)