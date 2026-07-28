Priyanka Chopra's 6 best fashion moments that prove she's the ultimate global style icon

From dramatic couture gowns to elegant saris and impeccable power dressing, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has consistently delivered some of the most memorable celebrity fashion moments in recent years. Whether she's attending the Met Gala, New York Fashion Week, the Golden Globes or representing luxury brands on the global stage, the actor effortlessly balances Indian craftsmanship with international high fashion. Her wardrobe is bold, experimental and timeless all at once, making every appearance a talking point.

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If there's one celebrity whose outfits stay in our minds long after the event is over, it's Priyanka Chopra. Here are six of her most unforgettable fashion moments that continue to inspire our mood boards.

6 Best looks till date of Priyanka Chopra's

1. Priyanka Chopra's sculptural Gaurav Gupta sari-gown at the Bvlgari event

Priyanka grabbed headlines when she stepped out in a custom pale pink sari-gown by Gaurav Gupta for a star-studded Bvlgari event. The sculptural silhouette, dramatic draping and cinched waist showcased the designer's signature futuristic aesthetic. While the statement skirt divided fashion enthusiasts, the look was undeniably striking and reinforced Priyanka's willingness to embrace bold couture over safe red-carpet dressing.

2. The elegant white off-shoulder gown that proved minimalism never fails

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Not every iconic fashion moment needs sequins or embellishments. Priyanka looked effortlessly sophisticated in a white off-shoulder gown featuring softly crinkled draping and a clean, sculpted silhouette. The neckline beautifully highlighted her collarbones, while the understated styling allowed the craftsmanship and fit to take centre stage. It was modern elegance at its finest.

3. Her ethereal Tarun Tahiliani hooded couture look

Priyanka beautifully championed Indian couture in a breathtaking Tarun Tahiliani creation from the designer's Otherworldly collection. Featuring a Swarovski-embellished corset, flowing draped skirt and a sheer hooded cape, the ensemble blended fantasy with craftsmanship. Delicate Bvlgari jewellery completed the look, creating one of her most memorable appearances and proving Indian designers continue to hold their own on the global fashion stage.

4. The custom Balmain polka-dot gown that redefined power dressing

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{{^usCountry}} For the Tailored for You event, Priyanka embraced sharp tailoring with a glamorous twist in a custom Balmain creation. The halter-neck polka-dot gown featured a sharply defined waist and was layered with a structured blazer, effortlessly blending masculine tailoring with feminine elegance. Accessories like opera gloves and a dramatic wide-brimmed hat elevated the look even further, making it one of her boldest fashion statements. 5. Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren look at New York Fashion Week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Tailored for You event, Priyanka embraced sharp tailoring with a glamorous twist in a custom Balmain creation. The halter-neck polka-dot gown featured a sharply defined waist and was layered with a structured blazer, effortlessly blending masculine tailoring with feminine elegance. Accessories like opera gloves and a dramatic wide-brimmed hat elevated the look even further, making it one of her boldest fashion statements. 5. Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren look at New York Fashion Week {{/usCountry}}

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Few celebrities can make Western-inspired dressing look this effortless. At New York Fashion Week, Priyanka wore Ralph Lauren's Fall/Winter 2025 paisley-printed skirt set, featuring a structured shoulder-padded blazer paired with a flowing ombré prairie skirt. The cinched waist created a flattering silhouette, while the mix of tailoring and bohemian influences gave the outfit a fresh, contemporary edge that perfectly suited the season.

6. The timeless navy blue Dior gown at the Golden Globes

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Priyanka returned to classic Hollywood glamour in a custom navy blue Dior gown at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. The strapless silhouette, sleek fitted bodice and softly sculpted skirt, finished with an elegant bow at the waist, showcased the beauty of refined tailoring over excessive embellishment. The result was polished, graceful and effortlessly luxurious.

Why Priyanka Chopra's style continues to dominate fashion conversations

What makes Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe so compelling is its versatility. She can seamlessly transition from sculptural couture to timeless evening gowns, champion Indian designers on international platforms and experiment with menswear-inspired tailoring without losing her signature aesthetic.

Whether she's wearing Gaurav Gupta, Tarun Tahiliani, Dior, Balmain or Ralph Lauren, every look feels intentional rather than trend-driven. Instead of following fashion, Priyanka often sets the conversation, making her one of the few celebrities whose red-carpet appearances consistently generate global buzz.

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It's this ability to balance confidence, craftsmanship and individuality that cements Priyanka Chopra as one of the most influential style icons of our time.

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Priyanka Chopra's best looks: FAQs Which designers has Priyanka Chopra worn recently? Priyanka has recently worn creations by Gaurav Gupta, Tarun Tahiliani, Balmain, Ralph Lauren and Dior, showcasing both Indian couture and international luxury fashion. Does Priyanka Chopra promote Indian designers internationally? Yes. Priyanka frequently wears Indian designers such as Gaurav Gupta and Tarun Tahiliani on global platforms, helping showcase Indian craftsmanship to an international audience. Which Priyanka Chopra look became the biggest talking point recently? Her custom Gaurav Gupta sari-gown at the Bvlgari event generated significant attention for its sculptural silhouette and modern interpretation of the sari. What makes Priyanka Chopra's style unique? Her style blends timeless silhouettes with bold experimentation. She effortlessly mixes couture, power dressing, Indian craftsmanship and contemporary fashion trends.

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