Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's fairytale wedding: A dreamy affair in Anamika Khanna ensembles. Check out photos

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, the Bollywood celebrity couple, recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 15. On Saturday, the newly married couple gave their fans a sweet surprise as they took to Instagram and uploaded a series of their dreamy wedding pictures accompanied by the caption, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!" Bollywood couple Kriti and Pulkit shared their dreamy wedding pictures, setting social media abuzz.(Instagram)

Their pictures are going viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from the Bollywood fraternity and their admiring fans who couldn't help but adore them. Let's decode their stunning wedding ensembles and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty and others attend Isha Ambani's Holi bash: Who wore what)

Kriti Kharbanda Stuns as a Pastel Pink Bride

Kriti Kharbanda ditched ivories and reds and went for a pink bride instead. Her dreamy look, with its perfect balance of colours, patterns and embellishments, was a stunning display of sartorial brilliance. Both Kriti's and Pulkit's outfits came from the shelves of ace designer Anamika Khanna Couture. Kriti's stunning lehenga ensemble featured a pastel pink blouse embellished with intricate silver sequin embroidery all over and an infinity hem. Her beautiful flared lehenga skirt comes in multiple hues of pink and is adorned with sequin handwork all over. The borders are decorated with enchanting floral embroidery showcasing rich craftsmanship. To complement her look, she opted for a matching dupatta adorned with intricate embroidery all over.

She styled her dupatta as a veil over her head for an ethereal look. As for accessories, Kriti opted for a luxurious multiple-diamond necklace that exuded royal vibes. With matching diamond statement earrings, a nose ring and mang tika, she looked nothing short of an elegant princess. Her bright pink chura and pastel pink kalire added a traditional touch to her mesmerising look. Her glam make-up look included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her look with her luscious locks pulled back into a centre-parted bun and a small bindi adorning her forehead.

Pulkil Samrat's groom look features light green sherwani

On the other hand, her handsome groom Pulkit Samrat's wedding look will definitely be the talk of the fashion world for quite some time. The actor opted for a pastel green sherwani that looked super stylish yet traditional. His kurta was adorned with mesmerising silver floral embroidery all over, adding a radiant glow. With a traditional matching dupatta wrapped around his shoulders and a sehra on his head, he looked dapper. He completed his look with a multi-layered pearl necklace with a luxurious pendant, his diamond engagement ring on his finger, studded earrings and a pair of white jewellery. With his perfectly groomed beard and charming smile, he is sure to steal anyone's heart.