Quiet luxury is in and pearls are leading the fashion revolution: 4 ways to style them from Zoom calls to dinner dates
Move over diamonds, pearls are the new symbol of modern elegance. Here are 4 daily styling tips from everyday ethnic to boardroom professional.
In a world where louder often means better, there is a refreshing charm in elegance that whispers and today’s fashion-forward audience is finding comfort in quiet luxury, a trend that celebrates subtle sophistication over showy extravagance. This is because millennials and Gen Z feel that true elegance does not need to shout - it simply shines.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner at Sri Jagdamba Pearls, shared, “Pearls, with their classic appeal and soft lustre, have emerged as the ultimate symbol of understated elegance. Whether it’s a festive occasion or simply enhancing your everyday ethnic wear, pearls make all the difference, especially when paired with timeless Indian silhouettes like a chikankari kurta or a handloom sari.”
From balancing a busy workday to heading out for a quiet dinner, these pearl accents will ensure you look effortlessly elegant and composed.
1. For the everyday woman in motion
Whether you are heading into back-to-back meetings or running between errands and events, a pair of pearl studs can be your best ally. Simple, classic and endlessly versatile, they complement everything from a tailored blazer to a soft cotton kurta. You don’t need to overthink them. That’s the beauty: one elegant pair, and you're polished for the day.
2. Elevating the ethnic with ease
Imagine a soft ivory chikankari kurta, its hand embroidery catching the light. Now, pair it with a delicate single-strand pearl necklace or subtle drop earrings. The look is unmistakably graceful. Pearls add to the fluidity of traditional Indian attire without ever competing for attention.
3. The boardroom-to-brunch transition
For working professionals, pearls offer that rare mix of sophistication and subtlety. A slim pearl bracelet or a minimal pendant can glide seamlessly from a Zoom call to a Sunday brunch. It’s jewellery that keeps pace with your day, regardless of the setting.
4. Timeless pieces for a thoughtful wardrobe
Investing in pearls isn’t just about fashion; it’s about curating a wardrobe that feels intentional. These aren’t one-season wonders. They are pieces you’ll wear for years, with different outfits, in different moods,and still feel like yourself every time.
