Radhika Ambani makes a stylish appearance at IIMUN in a breezy white midi dress, keeping it minimal yet elegant

The Ambani daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant Ambani, visited the headquarters of the youth-led organisation I.I.M.U.N (India’s International Movement to the United Nations) to interact with their organising team. Known for her signature minimal elegance, she was spotted in a semi-formal, all-white dress and engaged with the youth about purpose, growth, and the meaning of success. Let’s decode her elegant look.

Radhika Ambani brings her signature minimal style to IIMUN in a graceful white midi dress.(Instagram/ inspirationbyiimun)

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Radhika Merchant Ambani in a white dress

Radhika wore a crisp white midi dress that features a soft and feminine silhouette. The dress appears to have a structured bodice with a wrap-inspired V-neckline, giving it a polished, refined feel rather than a casual sundress vibe. The dress features shirt-collar detail, adding a touch of tailoring and sophistication, while the silhouette is A-line, cinched at the waist and flowing outward, creating an elegant movement while walking. She has opted for an all-white monochrome look, which instantly feels polished and expensive. Further, the soft ivory-white tone complements the minimal styling and gives a fresh, elegant appearance.

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{{^usCountry}} She wore a luxury watch stack on one wrist, paired with delicate bracelets. Jewellery is intentionally kept minimal and understated, letting the dress take centre stage. Radhika kept her hair styled in soft, loose waves with a middle parting, adding softness to the structured dress. The styling feels polished but not overly done, a very effortless-rich aesthetic. The Ambani daughter-in-law kept her makeup fresh, with a natural base, soft eye makeup, and neutral lips. Who is Radhika Ambani? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wore a luxury watch stack on one wrist, paired with delicate bracelets. Jewellery is intentionally kept minimal and understated, letting the dress take centre stage. Radhika kept her hair styled in soft, loose waves with a middle parting, adding softness to the structured dress. The styling feels polished but not overly done, a very effortless-rich aesthetic. The Ambani daughter-in-law kept her makeup fresh, with a natural base, soft eye makeup, and neutral lips. Who is Radhika Ambani? {{/usCountry}}

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Born in 1994, in Mumbai, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of business tycoon Viren and Shaila Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani. She did her schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and later pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at New York University. Currently, she serves as the Executive Director on the board of Encore Healthcare, her family's pharmaceutical company. Prior to this, she worked as a sales professional at a luxury real estate firm.

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During her visit to I.I.M.U.N. headquarters, Radhika interacted with the youth organising team and shared her candid thoughts on leadership, feminism, growth, and success. She also took part in a rapid-fire round during the interview. Radhika highlighted that everyone should read the Bhagavad Gita at least once in their life to understand life and success. She also gave her views on feminism and other aspects of life.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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