Radhika Merchant chooses unconventional skirt look for dinner date with Anant Ambani at a fancy restaurant in France
After stunning in a custom gown at the Ambani gala, Radhika Merchant embraced a more casual style in Nice. She paired a Ralph Lauren sweater with a tulle skirt.
Just days after capturing the world’s attention in a breathtaking, floor-sweeping pale blue gown at the Ambani gala in Venice, Radhika Merchant has proven that her style is as versatile as it is sophisticated. Also read | Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look
Stepping out for a quiet dinner date with husband Anant Ambani at the upscale Nespo restaurant in Nice, France, Radhika traded high-octane couture for a look that perfectly balances ‘quiet luxury’ with a touch of bohemian whimsy.
The restaurant shared a glimpse of the couple’s evening on Instagram, noting the 'beautiful energy' Radhika and Anant brought to the establishment. While the Venice gala was a masterclass in traditional extravagance, her French Riviera ensemble showcased a more experimental, contemporary side of her wardrobe.
What did Radhika Merchant wear?
Radhika’s dinner look was a curated study in texture and tone. She opted for a monochromatic palette in a deep, earthy olive green that stood out against Nespo's sleek, dark interiors. She wore a Ralph Lauren crest-patch silk-cashmere sweater. The piece features a classic cable-knit texture and a gold-toned embroidered crest, lending the outfit a preppy, heritage feel.
To contrast the structured knitwear, Radhika chose a matching asymmetrical tulle skirt. The sheer, layered fabric added a dreamlike, whimsical volume that moved gracefully as she walked, bridging the gap between casual daywear and evening elegance.{{/usCountry}}
To contrast the structured knitwear, Radhika chose a matching asymmetrical tulle skirt. The sheer, layered fabric added a dreamlike, whimsical volume that moved gracefully as she walked, bridging the gap between casual daywear and evening elegance.{{/usCountry}}
Perhaps the most daring element of her look was her footwear choice. Radhika stepped away from conventional heels, opting instead for black Maison Margiela ballet flats. Known for their signature 'split-toe' design, these shoes added a high-fashion, avant-garde edge to the otherwise soft silhouette. Anant was seen in a casual black T-shirt look.{{/usCountry}}
Perhaps the most daring element of her look was her footwear choice. Radhika stepped away from conventional heels, opting instead for black Maison Margiela ballet flats. Known for their signature 'split-toe' design, these shoes added a high-fashion, avant-garde edge to the otherwise soft silhouette. Anant was seen in a casual black T-shirt look.{{/usCountry}}
A radical style pivot{{/usCountry}}
A radical style pivot{{/usCountry}}
The contrast between this Radhika Merchant look and her recent appearance in Italy couldn’t be more striking. In Venice, Radhika was the epitome of a modern princess, draped in a structured, custom gown that commanded a room of hundreds. That look was about grandeur, sparkle, and tradition. Also read | Inside Ambani family's fancy Venice party with opulent decor, traditional Indian thali menu of poori, bhindi, dahi bada
In Nice, however, Radhika embraced understated luxury. By pairing a cosy, high-end knit with an airy tulle skirt and cult-favourite 'ugly-chic' flats, she signalled a shift toward personal comfort and trend-driven experimentation. Whether she is draped in diamonds or rocking split-toe flats, Radhika continues to solidify her status as a trendsetter who isn't afraid to take risks.
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