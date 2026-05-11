Radhika Merchant chooses unconventional skirt look for dinner date with Anant Ambani at a fancy restaurant in France

Just days after capturing the world’s attention in a breathtaking, floor-sweeping pale blue gown at the Ambani gala in Venice, Radhika Merchant has proven that her style is as versatile as it is sophisticated. Also read | Radhika Merchant channels Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy's style in saree-inspired Givenchy haute couture look

Radhika Merchant showcased her versatile style, transitioning from a glamorous gown at the Venice gala to a more relaxed yet chic look for dinner with Anant Ambani in Nice. (Instagram/ nespo_restaurant)

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Stepping out for a quiet dinner date with husband Anant Ambani at the upscale Nespo restaurant in Nice, France, Radhika traded high-octane couture for a look that perfectly balances ‘quiet luxury’ with a touch of bohemian whimsy.

The restaurant shared a glimpse of the couple’s evening on Instagram, noting the 'beautiful energy' Radhika and Anant brought to the establishment. While the Venice gala was a masterclass in traditional extravagance, her French Riviera ensemble showcased a more experimental, contemporary side of her wardrobe.

What did Radhika Merchant wear?

Radhika’s dinner look was a curated study in texture and tone. She opted for a monochromatic palette in a deep, earthy olive green that stood out against Nespo's sleek, dark interiors. She wore a Ralph Lauren crest-patch silk-cashmere sweater. The piece features a classic cable-knit texture and a gold-toned embroidered crest, lending the outfit a preppy, heritage feel.

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{{^usCountry}} To contrast the structured knitwear, Radhika chose a matching asymmetrical tulle skirt. The sheer, layered fabric added a dreamlike, whimsical volume that moved gracefully as she walked, bridging the gap between casual daywear and evening elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To contrast the structured knitwear, Radhika chose a matching asymmetrical tulle skirt. The sheer, layered fabric added a dreamlike, whimsical volume that moved gracefully as she walked, bridging the gap between casual daywear and evening elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Perhaps the most daring element of her look was her footwear choice. Radhika stepped away from conventional heels, opting instead for black Maison Margiela ballet flats. Known for their signature 'split-toe' design, these shoes added a high-fashion, avant-garde edge to the otherwise soft silhouette. Anant was seen in a casual black T-shirt look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Perhaps the most daring element of her look was her footwear choice. Radhika stepped away from conventional heels, opting instead for black Maison Margiela ballet flats. Known for their signature 'split-toe' design, these shoes added a high-fashion, avant-garde edge to the otherwise soft silhouette. Anant was seen in a casual black T-shirt look. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A radical style pivot {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A radical style pivot {{/usCountry}}

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The contrast between this Radhika Merchant look and her recent appearance in Italy couldn’t be more striking. In Venice, Radhika was the epitome of a modern princess, draped in a structured, custom gown that commanded a room of hundreds. That look was about grandeur, sparkle, and tradition. Also read | Inside Ambani family's fancy Venice party with opulent decor, traditional Indian thali menu of poori, bhindi, dahi bada

In Nice, however, Radhika embraced understated luxury. By pairing a cosy, high-end knit with an airy tulle skirt and cult-favourite 'ugly-chic' flats, she signalled a shift toward personal comfort and trend-driven experimentation. Whether she is draped in diamonds or rocking split-toe flats, Radhika continues to solidify her status as a trendsetter who isn't afraid to take risks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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