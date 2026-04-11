Radhika Merchant dazzles in a gold and ivory lehenga with Anant Ambani at bhajan night that every bride should check out

The Ambani family has once again set the bar for sartorial excellence. While the spotlight was on Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday celebrations, it was his wife, Radhika Merchant, who stole the show with her ethereal bhajan night ensemble in fresh videos shared on fan pages and paparazzi accounts on April 10. Also read | Nita Ambani looks divine in red saree, rani haar at special bhajan night for Anant Ambani's birthday in Jamnagar. Watch

At Anant Ambani's birthday festivities in Jamnagar, Radhika Merchant wowed in a sophisticated ivory-and-gold lehenga. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

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The evening, characterised by spiritual chants and a high-tech drone display, saw Radhika Merchant embracing a look that perfectly balanced traditional Indian craftsmanship with a modern, youthful silhouette. In fact, Radhika’s choice for this intimate yet grand celebration in Jamnagar could be the ultimate inspiration for modern Indian brides.

Radhika's look: regal gold meets classic ivory

Radhika’s outfit was a masterclass in tonal elegance. Avoiding the traditional heavy reds or pinks, she opted for a sophisticated ivory-and-gold lehenga set that glowed under the event's warm ambient lighting. The outfit featured a voluminous, flowing ivory lehenga that allowed for effortless movement during the evening's festivities. The standout piece was the corset-style blouse, heavily embellished with intricate gold work. The structured bodice provided a contemporary edge to the traditional attire.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika leaned into the 'old-world royalty' aesthetic with her choice of gems: she sported a stunning pearl and diamond choker that sat high on her neck, serving as the focal point of her accessories. Matching oversized diamond and gold earrings complemented her open-hair styling; she also wore a stack of diamond bangles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika leaned into the 'old-world royalty' aesthetic with her choice of gems: she sported a stunning pearl and diamond choker that sat high on her neck, serving as the focal point of her accessories. Matching oversized diamond and gold earrings complemented her open-hair styling; she also wore a stack of diamond bangles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika chose a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Her hair was pulled back from her face to showcase her jewellery, with loose, natural waves cascading down her back. Her makeup followed the clean girl aesthetic: a dewy base, soft champagne eyeshadow, and a neutral nude-brown lip. How brides can recreate Radhika Merchant's look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika chose a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Her hair was pulled back from her face to showcase her jewellery, with loose, natural waves cascading down her back. Her makeup followed the clean girl aesthetic: a dewy base, soft champagne eyeshadow, and a neutral nude-brown lip. How brides can recreate Radhika Merchant's look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Radhika’s look is particularly versatile for pre-wedding functions like a sangeet or mehendi because it is all about comfort without sacrificing impact. Wondering how you can achieve this aesthetic? The secret sauce is the light and heavy balance. If your lehenga is a plain, high-quality fabric like silk or organza, let your blouse and jewellery do the heavy lifting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika’s look is particularly versatile for pre-wedding functions like a sangeet or mehendi because it is all about comfort without sacrificing impact. Wondering how you can achieve this aesthetic? The secret sauce is the light and heavy balance. If your lehenga is a plain, high-quality fabric like silk or organza, let your blouse and jewellery do the heavy lifting. {{/usCountry}}

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Swap the traditional choli for a structured corset. It provides better support for dancing and offers a sharper, more modern silhouette than a standard blouse. Stick to monochromatic neutrals. Ivory, champagne gold, or even a soft butter yellow creates a high-end look that stands out in a sea of vibrant wedding colours. Invest in a heavy choker.

By keeping the neck area busy with pearls or polki, you don't need to worry about long necklaces getting in the way while you move. Opt for half-pinned hair. It’s the perfect middle ground — you get the glamour of long hair with the practicality of keeping it out of your face during rituals or dancing.

More about the bhajan night

The event featured soulful performances of 'Radhe Radhe', with family members, like Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and celebrity guests such as Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor seen participating in the chants. The night also featured a drone show that illuminated the sky with birthday wishes for Anant and spiritual symbols, including a massive depiction of Lord Ganesha. Throughout the night, Radhika was seen seated beside Anant, joining in the prayers and greeting guests.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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