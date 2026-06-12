Radhika Merchant ditches glamour for simple white anarkali and minimal makeup during Tirumala visit with Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant recently visited Tirumala for Swamy Vari Darshanam alongside Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. For the spiritual outing, the Ambani family's youngest daughter-in-law stepped away from her signature glamorous wardrobe and embraced understated elegance in a pristine white anarkali suit. Let's take a closer look at her outfit and the style lessons worth taking from it. (Also read: Ambani's ‘choti bahu’ Radhika Merchant opens up on marriage with Anant Ambani: ‘Both of us are equal in every aspect’ )

Radhika Merchant embraces elegance in white anarkali suit

Radhika Merchant embraces understated elegance in white anarkali for temple visit. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

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For the temple visit, Radhika slipped into an ivory-white anarkali suit that exuded grace. The floor-grazing ensemble featured a relaxed silhouette with delicate gathers that added movement and flow to the outfit. Crafted in a lightweight fabric, the anarkali offered both comfort and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for a religious visit. Click here to see the post.

Complementing the anarkali was a sheer white dupatta draped elegantly around her shoulders. The lightweight layer added a touch of traditional charm while maintaining the outfit’s airy and fuss-free appeal.

Radhika Merchant opted for a graceful ivory-white anarkali suit paired with delicate accessories. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

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{{^usCountry}} Staying true to the understated mood of the look, Radhika skipped statement jewellery and opted for a barely-there approach to accessorising. A pair of subtle earrings was all she needed to complete the ensemble, allowing the simplicity of the outfit to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Staying true to the understated mood of the look, Radhika skipped statement jewellery and opted for a barely-there approach to accessorising. A pair of subtle earrings was all she needed to complete the ensemble, allowing the simplicity of the outfit to take centre stage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika kept her beauty look equally minimal. Her long hair was left open in soft, natural waves with a centre parting, lending an effortless and youthful touch. Her makeup appeared fresh and understated, with glowing skin and softly defined features enhancing her natural beauty. Style notes worth stealing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika kept her beauty look equally minimal. Her long hair was left open in soft, natural waves with a centre parting, lending an effortless and youthful touch. Her makeup appeared fresh and understated, with glowing skin and softly defined features enhancing her natural beauty. Style notes worth stealing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Radhika Merchant’s latest appearance serves as a reminder that less can often be more. Her look highlights the timeless appeal of a well-tailored white anarkali, the elegance of minimal accessories, and the charm of embracing natural beauty. For religious gatherings, festive mornings, or intimate family functions, her ensemble offers the perfect blueprint for achieving sophistication without excess. About Radhika Merchant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika Merchant’s latest appearance serves as a reminder that less can often be more. Her look highlights the timeless appeal of a well-tailored white anarkali, the elegance of minimal accessories, and the charm of embracing natural beauty. For religious gatherings, festive mornings, or intimate family functions, her ensemble offers the perfect blueprint for achieving sophistication without excess. About Radhika Merchant {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika Merchant comes from the Merchant family and is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is actively involved in the business sector. She serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents in overseeing the company's operations and growth.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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