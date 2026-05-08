Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani radiate goddess energy in gowns with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal in Venice

The 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia witnessed a spectacular fusion of Indian heritage and high fashion as the Ambani family inaugurated the National Pavilion of India. On the evening of May 7, the Ambani family hosted an intimate celebration in Venice, Italy, as per Vogue Arabia, turning heads with a series of looks that perfectly balanced modern silhouettes with traditional Indian opulence. Also read | Nita Ambani marks India Pavilion's return to Venice Biennale with unique earrings, simple saree and lace blouse look

The Ambani family made fashion statements at the Venice Biennale with Nita Ambani's luxurious saree and Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sophisticated gowns. (Instagram/ Vogue Arabia)

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From Radhika Merchant’s ethereal glow to Isha Ambani’s regal presence, here is a detailed breakdown of the fashion statements made during this cultural moment.

Nita Ambani: the golden standard

As the visionary behind the cultural outreach, Nita Ambani was the epitome of grace in a classic gold tissue saree. The shimmering fabric caught the light beautifully as Nita posed with her family for photographers at the event, proving that traditional Indian attire remains the ultimate statement of luxury. She paired the saree with a heavy diamond-and-emerald necklace set and a minimal bun for that effortless poise.

Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in mint

Radhika Merchant channelled true goddess energy in a beautiful one-shoulder gown in a delicate shade of mint blue. The outfit featured intricate draping that gathered at the waist, creating a fluid, Grecian-inspired silhouette. The gown was elevated by a shimmering, crystalline trim along the neckline and a matching arm cuff, adding a touch of contemporary sparkle. Radhika kept her hair in a sleek, high-volume ponytail, allowing her radiant makeup and statement diamond earrings to take centre stage.

Isha Ambani glows in elegant wine gown

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{{^usCountry}} Isha Ambani opted for a sophisticated, dramatic palette, wearing a deep wine-coloured floor-length gown. The dress combined the structured elegance of western couture with the graceful draping of a traditional saree. The bodice featured exquisite gold embroidery and floral motifs that cascaded down the shoulder, providing a rich contrast to the dark fabric. Isha wore her hair in soft, romantic waves and finished the look with a bold red lip and emerald-encrusted jewellery, exuding a timeless, queenly aura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha Ambani opted for a sophisticated, dramatic palette, wearing a deep wine-coloured floor-length gown. The dress combined the structured elegance of western couture with the graceful draping of a traditional saree. The bodice featured exquisite gold embroidery and floral motifs that cascaded down the shoulder, providing a rich contrast to the dark fabric. Isha wore her hair in soft, romantic waves and finished the look with a bold red lip and emerald-encrusted jewellery, exuding a timeless, queenly aura. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani's sharp looks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani's sharp looks {{/usCountry}}

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In Venice, the Ambani family continued to redefine power dressing by seamlessly weaving together the threads of their heritage with the global language of fashion. Thanks to the Ambanis' latest looks, the evening wasn't just a celebration of Indian art, but a showcase of Indian sartorial excellence on a global stage. Even the men of the family did not disappoint – they provided a sophisticated backdrop to the women's vibrant looks.

Isha Ambani's husband, businessman Anand Piramal, looked dashing in a black velvet jacket, adorned with a silver brooch that added a touch of regal flair. Anant Ambani embraced a classic aesthetic in a sharp black suit, punctuated by a decorative lapel pin representing the family's penchant for detailed craftsmanship.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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