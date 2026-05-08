Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani radiate goddess energy in gowns with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Anand Piramal in Venice
The Ambani family highlighted Indian art through fashion in Venice. Nita Ambani donned a saree, while Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani impressed with gowns.
The 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia witnessed a spectacular fusion of Indian heritage and high fashion as the Ambani family inaugurated the National Pavilion of India. On the evening of May 7, the Ambani family hosted an intimate celebration in Venice, Italy, as per Vogue Arabia, turning heads with a series of looks that perfectly balanced modern silhouettes with traditional Indian opulence. Also read | Nita Ambani marks India Pavilion's return to Venice Biennale with unique earrings, simple saree and lace blouse look
From Radhika Merchant’s ethereal glow to Isha Ambani’s regal presence, here is a detailed breakdown of the fashion statements made during this cultural moment.
Nita Ambani: the golden standard
As the visionary behind the cultural outreach, Nita Ambani was the epitome of grace in a classic gold tissue saree. The shimmering fabric caught the light beautifully as Nita posed with her family for photographers at the event, proving that traditional Indian attire remains the ultimate statement of luxury. She paired the saree with a heavy diamond-and-emerald necklace set and a minimal bun for that effortless poise.
Radhika Merchant looks ethereal in mint
Radhika Merchant channelled true goddess energy in a beautiful one-shoulder gown in a delicate shade of mint blue. The outfit featured intricate draping that gathered at the waist, creating a fluid, Grecian-inspired silhouette. The gown was elevated by a shimmering, crystalline trim along the neckline and a matching arm cuff, adding a touch of contemporary sparkle. Radhika kept her hair in a sleek, high-volume ponytail, allowing her radiant makeup and statement diamond earrings to take centre stage.
Isha Ambani glows in elegant wine gown
Isha Ambani opted for a sophisticated, dramatic palette, wearing a deep wine-coloured floor-length gown. The dress combined the structured elegance of western couture with the graceful draping of a traditional saree. The bodice featured exquisite gold embroidery and floral motifs that cascaded down the shoulder, providing a rich contrast to the dark fabric. Isha wore her hair in soft, romantic waves and finished the look with a bold red lip and emerald-encrusted jewellery, exuding a timeless, queenly aura.{{/usCountry}}
Isha Ambani opted for a sophisticated, dramatic palette, wearing a deep wine-coloured floor-length gown. The dress combined the structured elegance of western couture with the graceful draping of a traditional saree. The bodice featured exquisite gold embroidery and floral motifs that cascaded down the shoulder, providing a rich contrast to the dark fabric. Isha wore her hair in soft, romantic waves and finished the look with a bold red lip and emerald-encrusted jewellery, exuding a timeless, queenly aura.{{/usCountry}}
Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani's sharp looks{{/usCountry}}
Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani's sharp looks{{/usCountry}}
In Venice, the Ambani family continued to redefine power dressing by seamlessly weaving together the threads of their heritage with the global language of fashion. Thanks to the Ambanis' latest looks, the evening wasn't just a celebration of Indian art, but a showcase of Indian sartorial excellence on a global stage. Even the men of the family did not disappoint – they provided a sophisticated backdrop to the women's vibrant looks.
Isha Ambani's husband, businessman Anand Piramal, looked dashing in a black velvet jacket, adorned with a silver brooch that added a touch of regal flair. Anant Ambani embraced a classic aesthetic in a sharp black suit, punctuated by a decorative lapel pin representing the family's penchant for detailed craftsmanship.
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