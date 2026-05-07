Isha Ambani champions quiet luxury in Venice in a white blouse and silk embroidered skirt with diamond earrings

The Ambani family travelled to Venice on Wednesday for the VIP opening of the Indian pavilion at the 2026 Venice Biennale, curated by Dr Amin Jaffer, showcasing art that explores the theme of ‘home, heritage and a country’ in transition. Isha Ambani inaugurates India pavilion at Venice Biennale.

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Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, along with Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Ambani, were present for the inauguration. Isha travelled to Venice after attending the Met Gala in New York.

For the occasion, Isha, director of the Reliance Industries, after winning the Met Gala with her elegant saree look paired with opulent jewels, brought back the 2010s IT girl costume – the shirt and long skirt combo – with a luxurious twist to Venice. Let's decode her look.