Radhika Merchant stuns in chic Miu Miu look with statement shirt and flowy skirt, channelling breezy summer charm

Radhika Merchant nailed quiet luxury style with graceful poise in a preppy ensemble that's cohesive, chic and coordinated. Instagram page Ambani_updated on April 25 shared pictures of her latest look, which serves as a great style inspiration for anyone looking to ace an exquisite, polished summer-casual style. The outfit is equal parts playful retro and structured, maintaining a whimsical style yet with a neat, minimalistic edge. Let's take a closer look at her ensemble.ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant shines in minimal ethnic look as she visits temple with Anant Ambani

More about her outfit

Radhika glows in a beautiful ensemble, exuding a playful, youthful energy. (Picture credit: Instagram/@ambani_update)

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Radhika Merchant wore a chic Miu Miu ensemble. (Picture credit: Instagram/@ambani_update)

The outfit is from Miu Miu. Radhika wore a white, sleeveless, structured shirt featuring a collar and a button-down front. But what makes it stand out are the details. The shirt is embellished with beadwork and crystals to mimic dandelions. Next come the dainty white bows with a slight side opening, creating a unique silhouette. Keeping the colour palette neutral, she paired it with a beige long skirt featuring similar floral embroidery and beadwork, creating textural consistency. For accessories, she glammed up with statement earrings, beige open-toed heels to match the skirt and an elegant blowout. Her hair is styled in pretty, voluminous waves with a clean centre part.

Style takeaways

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{{^usCountry}} If you want to recreate this outfit, you have to narrow your focus down to a few basics. This starts with choosing two complementary shades from a neutral palette, in Radhika's case, warm beige and crisp white worked perfectly. You can pick any duo, just ensure the lighter shade is used for the top to keep the look neat. Next, go for a shirt that maintains the traditional structuring, such as a classic collar and a button-down front, but give it an avant-garde twist with minimalistic appliqué or delicate beadwork. Similarly, for bottomwear, choose a high-waisted silhouette with a relaxed, fluid drape. Make sure the skirt has flare. Here you can choose fabrics like cotton or linen. Go for a voluminous hairstyle or just let your hair down. Choose subtle, minimalist makeup with slight shimmer and contouring. More about Radhika {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you want to recreate this outfit, you have to narrow your focus down to a few basics. This starts with choosing two complementary shades from a neutral palette, in Radhika's case, warm beige and crisp white worked perfectly. You can pick any duo, just ensure the lighter shade is used for the top to keep the look neat. Next, go for a shirt that maintains the traditional structuring, such as a classic collar and a button-down front, but give it an avant-garde twist with minimalistic appliqué or delicate beadwork. Similarly, for bottomwear, choose a high-waisted silhouette with a relaxed, fluid drape. Make sure the skirt has flare. Here you can choose fabrics like cotton or linen. Go for a voluminous hairstyle or just let your hair down. Choose subtle, minimalist makeup with slight shimmer and contouring. More about Radhika {{/usCountry}}

Read More

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Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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