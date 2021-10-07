Rakul Preet goes bold this Navratri in Manish Malhotra's backless hot pink saree

Gearing for Kondapolam, her upcoming Telugu film after a long gap, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh stepped out for promotions in a backless hot pink saree from Manish Malhotra and our fashion woes this Navratri look sorted. Laying Navratri fashion cues just on time, Rakul floods the Internet with her sizzling look in the multi sequins hot pink saree and we can't take our eyes off her.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared the pictures that showed her ditching her on-screen shepherd character or that of a village belle and setting the Internet on fire with her glamorous bold look. The pictures featured the diva donning the six yards of elegance that came with an admirable hot pink shade and multi sequins embroidery.

Rakul paired it with a hot pink backless blouse that came with broad straps and a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulder in mid-parted hairstyle, Rakul accessorised her look with a finger ring and a pair of tear-drop earrings from Manish Malhotra Jewellery.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Rakul captioned the pictures, “About last night #kondapolam promotions….. (sic)” and the fashion police was left swooning.

The saree is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. The multi sequins hot pink saree originally costs ₹1,35,000 on the designer website.

Rakul Preet Singh's multi sequins hot pink saree from Manish Malhotra (manishmalhotra.in)

Rakul Preet Singh was styled by fashion stylists and curators Anshika Verma, Prachi Aidasani and Yasha Choraria. We can't wait to recreate this sexy ethnic look in the coming nine festive days of Navratri, what about you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter