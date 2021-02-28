IND USA
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories
fashion

Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with 90k worth of accessories on lunch date

  • For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:13 PM IST

Summers are here and so is the time of light colours and mini dresses. And, Rakul Preet Singh agrees with us. The De De Pyaar De actor was recently spotted in Mumbai during her casual day out. The fitness freak is often applauded for her sartorial picks and her off-duty style. Be it a red carpet event or a casual day out, Rakul knows how to own every event. Her recent pictures prove the same.

Rakul Preet imparted a summery vibe with her attire as she went out for lunch in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a lemon yellow dress. The mini dress featured a boat neck and an elasticated waist that flaunted her curves. The leggy lass teamed her sleeveless dress with a crop denim jacket. The colour of the jacket perfectly complimented the colour of her dress. We are a fan of this look.

Rakul Preet in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet in Mumbai(Varinder Chawla)

Rakul opted to go sans-makeup for her lunch and left her middle-parted hair down. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of sunnies and a denim belt bag that she wore as a cross-body sling bag. The washed denim and vintage suede bag was from the shelves of the high-end brand Yves Saint Laurent and is worth 80,956 (USD 1,100).

Rakul Preets bag is worth ₹80k(ysl.com)
Rakul Preets bag is worth ₹80k(ysl.com)

That was not all, she completed the summer vibe by wearing white chunky sneakers. The Nike Air Force-1 Pixel sneakers are worth 9,295. The total cost of her accessories is 90,251.

Rakul Preets shoes are worth ₹10k(nike.com)
Rakul Preets shoes are worth ₹10k(nike.com)

Check out some of the other looks of Rakul Preet that we are a fan of:

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. She is also working on her film Thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

