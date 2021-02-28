Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with ₹90k worth of accessories on lunch date
- For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
Summers are here and so is the time of light colours and mini dresses. And, Rakul Preet Singh agrees with us. The De De Pyaar De actor was recently spotted in Mumbai during her casual day out. The fitness freak is often applauded for her sartorial picks and her off-duty style. Be it a red carpet event or a casual day out, Rakul knows how to own every event. Her recent pictures prove the same.
Rakul Preet imparted a summery vibe with her attire as she went out for lunch in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a lemon yellow dress. The mini dress featured a boat neck and an elasticated waist that flaunted her curves. The leggy lass teamed her sleeveless dress with a crop denim jacket. The colour of the jacket perfectly complimented the colour of her dress. We are a fan of this look.
Rakul opted to go sans-makeup for her lunch and left her middle-parted hair down. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of sunnies and a denim belt bag that she wore as a cross-body sling bag. The washed denim and vintage suede bag was from the shelves of the high-end brand Yves Saint Laurent and is worth ₹80,956 (USD 1,100).
That was not all, she completed the summer vibe by wearing white chunky sneakers. The Nike Air Force-1 Pixel sneakers are worth ₹9,295. The total cost of her accessories is ₹90,251.
Check out some of the other looks of Rakul Preet that we are a fan of:
On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. She is also working on her film Thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet pairs summer dress with ₹90k worth of accessories on lunch date
- For a day outing, Rakul Preet opted to wear a beautiful lemon yellow mini dress with a crop denim jacket. The actor imparted summer vibes with her ensemble and we are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy gives loungewear a sexy twist in tie and dye tee-joggers with jacket
- Mouni Roy is the new millennial trendsetter and these pictures of her in cool and fast fashion of tie and dye loungewear are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora enjoys a relaxed Sunday at home in comfy clothes
- Malaika Arora recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a happy Sunday as the actor enjoyed a lazy day at home wearing a sports bra and sweat pants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha slays ethnic fashion in pastel-base floral suit with bell-sleeves
- Sonkashi Sinha lays perfect style tips to break all the fashion records on a work-day in a dainty pink suit set with bell-sleeves and gorgeous pastel colour-base that has left us hooked with its must-have appeal for our summer closet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans
- Want to raise the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly trendy? Search no further and take fashion cues from Radhika Madan whose fun and fearless style for Netflix series ‘Spotlight’ looks fresh as spring in an off-shoulder scarlet crop top, jeans and red heels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Borsalino looks ahead with cool bucket hats, baseball caps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore the ₹5k midi summer dress better?
- Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur were recently snapped wearing the same dress. The green coloured midi dress is a great pick for summer season. Who do you think wore it better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit is a vision in royal blue Arpita Mehta saree priced at ₹98,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is dreamy in ₹10k maternity kurta set, to-be-mommies take note
- Kareena Kapoor has changed the face of maternity fashion. From figure-flaunting dresses to dreamy kurtas and kaftans, the actor was seen wearing everything while expecting her second son. One of her outfits that created a lot of buzz was a sea green kurta set that the actor wore during a shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London’s West End turns dead end as shoppers leave Oxford Street
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra asks fans about new specks while wearing shirt worth ₹21k
- Priyanka Chopra recently took to Twitter and showed fans her new silver-framed spectacles. However, it was her stunning green well-fitted shirt that garnered all the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The power of responsible influencing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor goes backless and bold in Mumbai summers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conjuring celestial fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor says all you need is love, but a great pair of jeans never hurts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox