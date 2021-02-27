Rakul Preet's Yoga pawri is what we need this weekend, here are its benefits

Celebrities often share snippets from their exercise sessions with their fans in an attempt to inspire them to work out as well. From Milind Soman to Shilpa Shetty, Mandira Bedi, Malaika Arora and Esha Gupta, celebrities often post an image and pen a long note with it talking about the importance of exercise and its benefits. But Rakul Preet, who is anyways famous for her Yoga posts, took a different route. Her latest video included some difficult Yoga asanas and a very popular song.

If you have been on social media even for five minutes in the last month, you would have come across the famous 'pawri' video and the music that Yashraj Mukhate added to it, to convert the lyrics into a famous song. Well, Rakul recently shared a video of herself doing the Halasana on the song. You can read that again. The clip that we are talking about shows the De De Pyaar De actor wearing a cyan coloured halter-neck top which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants that featured sheer details.

Rakul kept her hair off her face by tying them in a tight ponytail during the session. The clip shows, the actor and her trainer Anshuka nailing various variations of the Halasana. She shared the video with the caption, "Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai and that’s how we pawriiiiiii (sic)."

Let's talk a little about the benefits of Halasana:

This asana is known to calm the brain while stimulating the abdominal organs along with the thyroid gland. It reduces stress and fatigue. Halasana is also great for the symptoms of menopause.

This video made us want to have a fun workout session during the weekend. What about you?

