Rakul Preet Singh declares her love for red in a gorgeous pantsuit

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fashionista. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. Rakul Preet’s sartorial sense always has our heart. From posing in ethnic attires to adorning a casual Western outfit and owning it like anything, the actor can do it all.

On Wednesday, Rakul Preet declared her love for red in an all-red ensemble. A few of the pictures from her photoshoot made their way on her Instagram profile, and since then, fashion lovers have been scurrying to take notes on how to look this gorgeous.

For this photoshoot, Rakul Preet played muse to fashion designer Riti Rahul Shah and picked a stunning pantsuit from the designer’s collections. The all-red pant suit came with a red cropped top, a red pair of trousers and an oversized red blazer with dramatic sleeves. The full-sleeved blazer consists of puffy sleeves till the cuffs. Rakul Preet posed for multiple pictures adorning this outfit.

“There is a shade of red for every girl,” wrote Rakul Preet Singh. The dress is attributed to the designer Riti Rahul Shah, who are known for their bespoke collections of both menswear and womenswear. Take a look at Rakul Preet’s pictures here:

Rakul Preet accessorised her look for the day with statement silver earrings from the house of Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery. For footwear, she opted for classic silver and white stilettoes from the house of Oceedee.

Styled by fashion stylist Anshika Verma, Tanazfatima M.Charania and Prachi Aidasani, Rakul Preet left her straight tresses open around her shoulders as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayyed and hairstylist Aliya Shaikh, Rakul Preet opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and bright red lipstick, Rakul Preet made fashion traffic come to a standstill.

